UP Police Forms SIT To Probe Accident Involving Vehicles In Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy | X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the accident involving vehicles trailing the convoy of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Sultanpur on October 26.

The team, formed on the directions of the Director General of Police, will investigate the circumstances leading to the accident and examine whether there were any lapses in security, escort arrangements or traffic management.

BREAKING 🚨Rahul Gandhi’s convoy met with an accident while going to Sultanpur to attend a defamation caseRaGa is safe. He needs be more careful now, more than ever 🙏 https://t.co/JZQVrvY5Jm — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) October 26, 2026

Three-Member SIT To Investigate Accident

Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, Kiran S will head the three-member SIT. Additional Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Brij Narayan Singh, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Ram Krishna Chaturvedi are the other members.

According to a press note issued by the police headquarters, the SIT has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation into all aspects of the incident and submit its report to the police headquarters at the earliest. The team will also recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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Rahul Gandhi Acquitted In Defamation Case

The development came on a day when Rahul Gandhi was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Special Magistrate Shubham Verma acquitted the Congress leader, citing a lack of evidence. The case had been pending since 2018.

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the court on Monday and spent around 10 minutes inside before emerging from the premises. His supporters welcomed the verdict and expressed their satisfaction over the court's decision.