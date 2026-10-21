UP Police Budget Rises 2.7 Times To ₹43,891 Crore Under CM Yogi Govt, Over 2.26 Lakh Personnel Recruited Since 2017 | X

Lucknow, October 21: The Yogi government has placed special emphasis on recruitment, budget, infrastructure and modern resources to strengthen the police force in Uttar Pradesh, improve law and order, and enhance crime-control capabilities. In the financial year 2017-18, a budgetary provision of ₹16,280.05 crore was made for the Police Department, which increased to ₹43,891.36 crore in the financial year 2026-27. Thus, the budget of the Police Department has increased approximately 2.7 times. The government has also made several important provisions for the purchase of police vehicles, machinery and equipment, new police stations, specialised units, and the welfare of police personnel.

Since the formation of the Yogi government in 2017, a total of 2,26,258 recruitments have been made to various posts in the Police Department. The recruitment process for 35,971 posts is currently underway. During the same period, 1,56,439 police personnel serving in various non-gazetted positions have been promoted, while the promotion process for 9,430 posts is ongoing. Through these efforts, emphasis has been placed not only on increasing the strength of the police force but also on providing promotion opportunities within the department.

The increase in the budget for strengthening the Police Department is a key foundation of the government’s efforts. In the financial year 2017-18, ₹16,280.05 crore was allocated for the Police Department. In the financial year 2026-27, this amount was increased to ₹43,891.36 crore. The budget for the purchase of vehicles for the Police Department has also increased considerably. In the financial year 2017-18, ₹126.72 crore was allocated for the purchase of motor vehicles, which was increased to ₹627.35 crore in the financial year 2026-27.

This represents an increase of approximately five times under this head. As a result, greater financial resources have become available to meet the Police Department’s vehicle procurement and transportation-related requirements.

Similarly, ₹266.55 crore was allocated in the financial year 2017-18 for the purchase of police equipment, machinery and other resources. In the financial year 2026-27, this amount increased to ₹734.55 crore. The allocation under this head has been increased approximately 2.8 times. In addition, ₹112.29 crore has been allocated for the Police Force Modernisation Scheme in the current financial year.

Approvals have been received for the creation of a total of 32,497 posts across various categories to strengthen the police force. In addition, new police stations, outposts and specialised units have been established to expand the police system across the state.

According to UP Police, 134 district police stations, 7 women police stations and 95 police outposts have been established. 4 water police outposts have been set up in Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Chandauli and Siddharthnagar. To promote women’s safety and family counselling, 78 Women Police Outpost Counselling Centres have been established across the state’s 75 districts.

The police infrastructure has also been expanded to deal with specialised crimes. This includes 73 cybercrime police stations, 40 anti-human trafficking unit police stations, four Economic Offences Unit police stations, 6 Anti-Terrorist Squad police stations and 10 Vigilance Establishment police stations.

In addition, approval has been granted for the establishment of 8 regional-level units of the Anti-Corruption Organisation and for notifying 18 divisional-level units as police stations.

Approval has also been granted for one electricity enforcement (electricity theft) police station in each of the state’s 75 districts. Arrangements have also been made to establish 6 battalions of the Special Security Force in Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Saharanpur and Ayodhya. The establishment of 3 PAC women battalions in Lucknow, Badaun and Gorakhpur is also part of the efforts to strengthen the force.

Emphasis has also been placed on strengthening the police system technologically to deal with rising cybercrime. Provision has been made to establish a cyber help desk at every police station in the state. In addition, 73 cybercrime police stations have been established to investigate and take action in cases related to cybercrime.

The construction of new buildings is also an important component of police infrastructure development. In the financial year 2026-27, approval has been granted for 166 building construction works at a cost of ₹783.52 crore. Against this, ₹709.91 crore has been paid to the executing agencies. These approvals include 120 new construction works and the remaining instalments for 46 works.

During the same financial year, 123 construction works costing ₹821.62 crore have been completed and handed over to the respective departments. These include police stations, police outposts, fire stations, forensic science laboratories, police station lock-ups, multi-storey residential buildings in police lines and barracks.

In addition, approval has been granted for several other construction works, including the administrative and residential buildings of 25 police stations, 16 fire stations, 9 Anti-Corruption Organisation police stations and buildings for 5 cybercrime police stations.