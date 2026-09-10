UP Plans Self-Reliant Gaushalas With Biogas, Natural Farming & Panchgavya Products | File Pic

Lucknow, September 10: In line with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, Uttar Pradesh has accelerated preparations to make cattle protection more effective, organized and self-reliant. In this sequence, a detailed discussion was held on a 25-point agenda under the chairmanship of Agriculture Production Commissioner Deepak Kumar, with the cooperation of the Uttar Pradesh Go-Seva Commission and Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR), to connect Gaushalas with natural farming, organic fertilizers, biogas, Panchgavya-based products and rural employment.

At the meeting held at Pickup Bhawan, Go-Seva Commission Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta stressed linking cattle protection with public participation and suggested increasing the current limit under the Mukhyamantri Nirashrit Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana, under which one to four cattle are currently handed over, to a maximum of 10 cattle. He said this would enable more willing farmers and livestock owners to participate in cattle protection and would increase the scheme's reach and impact.

Commission Vice-Chairman Mahesh Shukla said officials and employees involved in cattle care and Gaushala management across divisions and districts should work with seriousness and responsibility.

Commission member Ramakant Upadhyay suggested starting a dedicated 24×7 ambulance service to provide immediate medical assistance to cattle injured in road accidents or due to other reasons. This would allow injured cattle to be transported immediately to the nearest veterinary hospital or appropriate medical center. Member Deepak Goyal suggested developing dedicated sites, in accordance with local conditions and prescribed standards, for the respectful and systematic disposal of cattle that die in Gaushalas. Member Rajesh Singh Sengar said officials and employees responsible for Gaushalas should be held accountable.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Deepak Kumar assured that prompt action would be taken on a priority basis in coordination with the concerned departments on the suggestions put forward by the Chairman and members of the Commission. Special emphasis was laid on the fact that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s priority is to make Gaushalas more organized and self-reliant.

The meeting discussed the construction of permanent cattle sheds, urine tanks and troughs at farmers’ premises under the VBG-Ramji Yojana, installation of biogas plants at large cattle protection centers and temporary cattle shelters and arrangements for the production and marketing of Jeevamrit, Ghan Jeevamrit, Beejamrit and other agriculture-useful products made from cow dung and urine. Agriculture Production Commissioner Deepak Kumar assured the concerned departments that they would take further action, with the necessary coordination, on the issues presented by the Commission. During the meeting, Director General of the Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research, Dr Sanjay Singh, also expressed his views.