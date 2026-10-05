UP Plans International Trade City Near Noida Airport On China's Yiwu Model To Boost MSME, ODOP Exports | X - Indianinfoguide

Lucknow, October 5: Uttar Pradesh is taking continuous steps under the Yogi government to build momentum in industrial development and connect the state’s local products with markets across the country and the world. In this direction, an important initiative is underway to develop an International Trade City in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, on the lines of China’s Yiwu International Trade City.

The concept was proposed at the recently concluded YEIDA board meeting. The proposed city is planned as a new global hub for trade, industry, and exports.

Through the International Trade City, industrial products from the region will have access to an organized and recognized market where the display, sale, and export of products can be undertaken through a single platform. This will enable local entrepreneurs and industrial units to reach new buyers while also creating opportunities for international trade.

A key objective of the Yogi government’s industrial policy is not only to make Uttar Pradesh a hub for large-scale investment, but also to take products manufactured here to national and international markets. The International Trade City could prove to be an important link in this direction.

The proposed International Trade City is envisioned to provide an organized market and display facilities for industrial products from various sectors. This will provide producers an opportunity to showcase their products directly to buyers from India and abroad. It will also help strengthen business contacts between exporters and potential foreign buyers.

China’s Yiwu International Trade City is among the world’s major wholesale trade centers, where an organized market is available for a large number of products. With this in mind, an initiative is underway to develop the proposed International Trade City in the Yamuna Expressway region.

The objective is to create a one-stop trading destination where facilities for the display, trade, and potential export of various industrial products are available in a single location.

The concept of the International Trade City is gaining traction amid the rapidly developing industrial and infrastructure ecosystem in the Yamuna Expressway region. The expanding Noida International Airport can also become a major foundation for strengthening future trade and logistics opportunities.

The development of facilities such as expressway connectivity, industrial areas, and air cargo is expected to help improve the movement of products and access to international markets. This will also create greater opportunities to expand business activities in the region, along with new industrial units and investment.

The most significant benefit of the International Trade City could accrue to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local entrepreneurs. Small enterprises often struggle to take their products to larger markets and international buyers.

The proposed Trade City could become a new means of market access for such entrepreneurs. Here, they will have opportunities to display their products, connect with new buyers, and expand their business networks. This could promote local production while also creating new employment opportunities.

During the Yogi government's tenure, special emphasis has been placed on developing expressways, airports, industrial parks, and logistics infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The International Trade City is being viewed as part of this broader industrial ecosystem.

The objective is to ensure that investment coming into the state is not limited to establishing production units, but that an entire value chain is developed from production to markets and from markets to global exports. The International Trade City could serve as an important link in this direction, providing a common platform for producers, buyers, exporters, and business organizations.

Such an international trade center could also prove significant for initiatives such as Uttar Pradesh’s One District One Product (ODOP). It could provide an additional platform to take the distinctive products of various districts of the state to larger markets and international buyers. This could strengthen the branding, market expansion and export potential of local products.

In particular, products that have demand in international markets could find new opportunities through access to an organized trading platform.

The Yogi government’s industrial development strategy emphasizes establishing Uttar Pradesh as a major center for investment, production and exports. This could open new markets for local industries while strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s global trade potential. In the coming period, the region could become a convergence point for industry, trade, logistics, and export activities.

Moreover, its development could directly increase business activities while also creating employment and business opportunities in logistics, warehousing, transportation, packaging, marketing, export services, and other allied sectors.