UP Panchayat Elections Face Further Delay As Govt Extends Gram Pradhans' Tenure By 6 Months | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the tenure of outgoing Gram Pradhans serving as administrators in village panchayats by another six months, further delaying the much-awaited Panchayat elections. The decision comes as preparations for the rural local body polls remain incomplete due to pending voter-list updates and the OBC reservation exercise.

According to the government order issued by the Panchayati Raj Department, existing Gram Pradhans will continue managing routine administrative and development activities in their respective villages. The extension will remain effective for six months or until the Uttar Pradesh State Dedicated Backward Classes Commission submits its report, whichever happens earlier.

The five-year tenure of Gram Panchayats ended on May 26, 2026. The government had subsequently appointed outgoing Gram Pradhans as administrators for an initial six-month period, which expired on November 26.

The delay in the commission's empirical study on the political representation and backwardness of OBC communities has emerged as a major factor behind the uncertainty surrounding the election schedule. The report is required to determine the reservation framework for the three-tier Panchayati Raj system. The commission has been conducting district-level surveys to fulfil the Supreme Court-mandated requirements for OBC reservation.

The government has introduced the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, to facilitate the extension of administrators' tenure. The development comes despite an Allahabad High Court order dated October 14 directing the state government and State Election Commission to complete the Panchayat election process within three months.