UP Panchayat Elections 2027 Likely Delayed As CM Yogi Cabinet Extends Administrators' Tenure By 6 Months Across 57,694 Gram Panchayats | File Pic

Lucknow: The wait for Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh is likely to get longer, with the state government approving a six-month extension for administrators currently managing Gram Panchayats. The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, has raised the possibility that the three-tier Panchayat elections may be held only by May 2027.

The Cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, which provides for amendments to Sections 12 and 3-K of the Panchayat Raj Act. Under the proposed arrangement, outgoing Gram Pradhans, who were appointed as administrators after their elected tenure ended, will continue overseeing village-level administrative and development activities for another six months.The existing tenure of these administrators is scheduled to end on November 26. The extension will affect all 57,694 Gram Panchayats across the state, ensuring continuity in local administration until the next elections.

One of the major reasons behind the delay is the pending report of the Backward Classes Commission, which is responsible for determining the reservation framework for OBC candidates in Panchayat elections. The commission is conducting surveys and collecting data across all 75 districts to determine the reservation structure in accordance with the Supreme Court-mandated triple-test formula.

The Cabinet has also approved an extension of the commission's tenure by six months. The reservation exercise and subsequent revision of electoral rolls are essential steps before the election schedule can be finalised.

The government's decision comes amid an ongoing legal issue. The Allahabad High Court has directed the state government and the State Election Commission to complete the Panchayat election process within three months, with elections required to be held before January 14.

However, the pending OBC reservation exercise, electoral preparations and administrative commitments ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections have complicated the timeline. The state government is reportedly considering approaching the High Court for reconsideration or moving the Supreme Court to seek clarity on the legal implications of the extension.

Wednesday's Cabinet meeting considered 31 proposals, of which 30 received approval, while one was dropped, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said.

With the Assembly elections expected in March-April 2027, the possibility of Panchayat polls taking place after the state elections has gained attention. However, the final schedule will depend on the OBC Commission's report, completion of reservation formalities and the outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings.

For thousands of aspiring Gram Pradhans, BDC members and Zila Panchayat candidates, the Cabinet decision means a further wait before the next electoral battle begins.