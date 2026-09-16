UP Panchayat Assistants' Honorarium Hiked To ₹9,000, Announces OP Rajbhar | X - arjunsingh800

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday announced that the monthly honorarium of panchayat assistants will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.

Rajbhar said the enhanced amount would be transferred directly to the bank accounts of panchayat assistants. He said he had discussed the proposal with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning.

Panchayat assistants' demands addressed

The minister was addressing the media amid a protest by panchayat assistants. He said their demands were justified and announced changes in the procedure for their removal.

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According to Rajbhar, panchayat assistants will no longer be removed by village pradhans or panchayat secretaries. Any decision to remove them will be taken only after an inquiry by a committee headed by the district magistrate.

Political remarks ahead of elections

The minister also responded to remarks made by Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad amid growing political activity ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Nishad had claimed that the Nishad Party had helped the BJP win several seats. Rajbhar said every leader was trying to strengthen his position ahead of the elections. "Everyone is trying their own strategy as elections are approaching," Rajbhar said, while responding to Nishad's remarks.

Rajbhar attacks SP leadership

Rajbhar also hit out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his criticism of the BJP government. Referring to the recent trader's killing in Gonda, Rajbhar said the government had taken legal action and three accused were arrested immediately. He said the government stood with the victim's family.

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Rajbhar alleged that a large number of criminal incidents were being committed by people associated with the Samajwadi Party. He also targeted the PDA meetings organised by the SP, claiming that Dalits were not even given adequate space at some of these meetings.

He said people had not forgotten what he described as the "deeds" of the previous Samajwadi Party government and would respond to them in the 2027 elections.

"Government is not formed through statements alone," Rajbhar said.