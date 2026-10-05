UP Overtakes Gujarat With 8.76 Lakh Rooftop Solar Installations Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme, Claims Top Spot | X - aksharmaBharat

Lucknow, October 5: Uttar Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone in implementing the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' by installing more than 8,76,500 rooftop solar plants and surpassing Gujarat in cumulative installations. With this, UP has secured first position in the country in cumulative rooftop solar installations under the scheme. This achievement is the result of continuous, coordinated efforts under CM Yogi's leadership to take solar energy to every section of society.

For the past several months, the pace of rooftop solar installation under the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana' in UP has remained consistently high. Regular district-level reviews, inspection and monitoring of metering at the DISCOM level, banking follow-up, vendor coordination, and resolution of pending cases are being prioritized.

Under the scheme, UPNEDA has also impanelled more than 8,000 vendors, employing more than one lakh people, and this direct impact is reflected in the national ranking of districts. A total of 15 districts of the state are among the top 100 in the country, with Lucknow ranking first and Varanasi tenth.

The state's installed rooftop solar capacity has crossed 2,942 MW. At a standard of 4.5 units per kilowatt per day, this capacity can generate more than 1.32 crore units of clean electricity every day. At an equivalent value of Rs. 6.50 per unit, this electricity is equivalent to more than Rs. 8.5 crore per day and more than ₹3,100 crore annually. This provides relief to lakhs of families on electricity bills while also strengthening the state's energy economy.

One of the biggest features of rooftop solar is that it does not require large tracts of land for electricity generation, as it is installed on house rooftops. Based on the standard of 4 acres per MW, the current rooftop solar capacity installed in the state saves more than 11,700 acres of land. In this way, installing solar plants on house rooftops and other available building structures reduces the need to use large tracts of land, allowing that land to be used for other commercial activities.

Based on the clean electricity generated through rooftop solar, the state is estimated to reduce CO₂ emissions by more than 34 lakh tonnes annually. In tree-equivalent terms, this environmental benefit matches the carbon absorbed in one year by more than 15 crore trees. This tree equivalence is an estimated environmental comparison.

Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana has created a large-scale green job ecosystem in the state. Through more than 8,000 UPNEDA vendors, more than one lakh direct employment opportunities are being generated in areas related to the sale, design, engineering, installation, electrical work, commissioning and after-sales service of solar systems. At the same time, the scheme's employment impact is not limited to vendors and installation.

The scheme has also created many indirect employment opportunities in areas such as logistics, transportation, warehousing, packaging, loading and unloading, material supply, structure fabrication, surveying, site assessment, customer service, repair, and maintenance. In this way, the scheme has created a new market for green skills and green jobs for the youth in the state.

Under this scheme, Uttar Pradesh has received more than ₹5,722 crore in central subsidy and more than ₹2,000 crore in state subsidy. With direct financial assistance from the Central and State governments reaching beneficiaries, rooftop solar has become more accessible to domestic consumers.

Rooftop solar is now not only a means of environmental protection, but also an effective tool for reducing household electricity expenses, achieving energy self-reliance, and strengthening household economic empowerment.

With more than 8,76,500 rooftop solar plants, an installed capacity of more than 2,942 MW, more than 1.32 crore units of clean electricity every day, the impact of saving more than 11,700 acres of land, potential annual carbon savings of more than 34 lakh tonnes, more than 8,000 vendors and more than one lakh direct employment opportunities have now made the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana the foundation of a comprehensive green economic transformation in Uttar Pradesh. Under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has presented an effective model to the country by linking rooftop solar with public participation, employment, industry, energy savings and environmental protection.