UP Outsource Service Corp Launched; 5 Lakh Workers To Get Social Security, Timely Payments & Insurance Benefits | X

Lucknow, September 2: The Yogi government has given major relief to approximately 5 lakh outsourced personnel in Uttar Pradesh. Following the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation, employers will no longer be able to exploit outsourced Personnel or subject them to injustice. For the first time, a respectable honorarium has been ensured. Along with this, they will receive social security. The honorarium will be revised every 5 years. At the same time, employers will no longer be able to act arbitrarily in the recruitment process.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the UP COS portal and website. The UP COS portal will also provide major facilities to outsourced corporation personnel. Through this, information regarding the recruitment and joining process will be available online. Complete information about outsourced Personnel, along with timely honorarium and government benefits, will be available in one place.

This will also ensure accurate information on attendance and leave management. The facility for complaints and their resolution will also be available here. Timely EPF contributions and the benefits of ESIC will be ensured. The portal will provide a single platform for departments, agencies and outsourced Personnel.

MoU Handed Over

The MoU with the State Bank of India for benefits and social security for outsourced Personnel was also handed over.

Chief Minister distributes cheques to Outsourced Personnel

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also distributed cheques to outsourced Personnel at the program organized at Lok Bhavan. A short film was also screened on the occasion. The CM handed over the cheques to:

Rohit Kumar - Farrash - Secretariat Administration Department

Kasin Khan - Night Watchman - Secretariat Administration Department

Sarita - Safai Karmi - Secretariat Administration Department

Ashu Kumar - Farrash - Secretariat Administration Department

Arvind Kumar Yadav - Driver - Secretariat Administration Department

Ramkumar - Mali - Secretariat Administration Department

Jitendra Prasad - Pump Operator - Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Raju Kannaujiya - Pump Operator - Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Hansraj Singh - Pump Operator - Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Dilip Kumar - Pump Operator - Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Anjani Kumar - Pump Operator - Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Narendra Tiwari - Pump Operator - Lucknow Municipal Corporation