UP Orders Faster PMAY-U 2.0 Implementation, A.K. Sharma Says No Eligible Family Should Miss Housing Benefits | IANS

Lucknow, October 6: As part of the Yogi government’s efforts to provide pucca houses to families in need, a review was conducted of the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0. Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma directed officials to ensure that the entire process, from the selection of eligible beneficiaries to the construction of houses, is carried out effectively and within the stipulated timeframe. He also emphasised that ensuring the benefits of the scheme reach genuine eligible beneficiaries is a priority for the government. There should be no unnecessary delay at any stage.

At a programme organised at the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) in Lucknow, Minister A.K. Sharma said, "The government’s objective is to provide pucca houses to as many needy families as possible through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0."

He directed departmental officials to work with full commitment and urgency so that no eligible family is deprived of housing facilities.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh was honoured for the third consecutive time as one of the best-performing states in the country. On the occasion, Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and congratulated departmental officers and employees on the achievement. He said, "Uttar Pradesh being recognised at the national level for its performance in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban is a matter of pride for the state. The collective efforts of departmental officers and employees played an important role in this achievement."

A.K. Sharma added," Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban has made a significant contribution towards fulfilling the dream of owning a pucca house for lakhs of families across the state. The government’s priority is to ensure better housing facilities for eligible and needy families living in urban areas and provide them with an opportunity to lead a life with dignity. The department is continuously working effectively in this direction."

Principal Secretary P. Guru Prasad, Secretary Anuj Kumar Jha, Director, SUDA, Mahendra Bahadur Singh, Special Secretary Praveen Lakshyakar and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.