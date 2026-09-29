UP No Longer Known For 'Katta Industry', Now Hub For BrahMos & Fighter Jet Production: Giriraj Singh | X - NandiGuptaBJP

Greater Noida, September 29: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said Uttar Pradesh’s identity is no longer tied to the old ‘Katta industry’, but to modern defense production such as BrahMos missiles and fighter jets. Changes in law and order, infrastructure, expressways, air connectivity and industrial development in the state have given Uttar Pradesh a new economic identity. He stated that if Uttar Pradesh becomes stronger, the country will become stronger.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2026 as chief guest, the Union Minister said India’s youth power is the country’s greatest strength, and Uttar Pradesh is an important center of this strength. He said the state’s industrial capacity is no longer limited to traditional sectors, and new possibilities are emerging in defense production, modern manufacturing, exports, and technology.

Referring to UP’s changing industrial identity, Giriraj Singh said the state was once viewed in the context of the ‘Katta industry’, but today there is discussion about manufacturing modern defense products such as BrahMos missiles and fighter jets here. He said this shift reflects the growing capacity of the state's industrial and defense sectors. He said better law and order, road and air connectivity, and industrial infrastructure have created new opportunities for investment and business. Referring to Noida International Airport at Jewar, expressways and other infrastructure projects, he said better connectivity is facilitating movement and business activities across the state.

The Union Minister referred to the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme and said efforts have been made through it to connect districts' distinctive products, artisans, and entrepreneurs with the market. He said events such as UPITS provide a platform to take local products to buyers in the country and across the world. He said Banarasi sarees, Moradabad’s brass, Bhadohi’s carpets, Lucknow’s chikankari, and other state products have their own distinctive identity. These products need to be connected with modern technology, better packaging, branding, and global markets.

Giriraj Singh referred to B2B meetings and business activities held at UPITS and said the event brought UP’s entrepreneurs, exporters, artisans, exhibitors, and buyers from India and abroad onto one platform. He stated that such events play an important role in connecting the state’s products with global markets. He said a target has been set to take Uttar Pradesh’s economy to one trillion dollars and that the export, manufacturing, and MSME sectors can play an important role in this.

The Union Minister referred to the increase in foreign direct investment and exports in India and said the country’s global economic role is growing. He emphasized promoting alternative fuels such as ethanol to reduce dependence on energy imports. He said reducing expenditure on energy imports is an important step toward self-reliance. Given India’s growing energy needs, expanding alternative and indigenous energy sources is necessary.

Giriraj Singh referred to India’s growing role on various international platforms, including BRICS. He stated that India is playing an important role in global economic and diplomatic dialogue. Referring to the potential of the youth, he stated that youth power can play an important role in giving new momentum to the country’s development. He said Uttar Pradesh's economic strength will also impact the country's overall economy. Promoting industry, exports, MSMEs, and local products in the state can expand employment and economic activities.

The Union Minister appreciated the contribution of the officials associated with the organization of UPITS-2026, various departments, India Expo Mart, entrepreneurs, artisans, exhibitors, and buyers from India and abroad. He said the five-day event provided an opportunity to showcase UP’s products, entrepreneurship, handicrafts, and industrial capacity on the global stage. Appreciating the arrangements for the event, he thanked the entire team that helped make UPITS-2026 a success.

On this occasion, state MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma, Principal Secretary MSME Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, Secretary Pranjal Yadav, Commissioner Industries K. Vijayendra Pandian, Special Secretary MSME Shishir and Additional Commissioner Industries Rohit Anand were present.

Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition alliance. He alleged that the opposition was trying to destabilize the country after remaining out of power for a long period. Referring to SIR, he said that after the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, those whose names have been left out or deleted have an opportunity to get their names added through the prescribed process. Yet, the opposition is attempting to discredit the Election Commission and the Supreme Court.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of being politically unsuccessful in Uttar Pradesh. He said the alliance between Congress and the Samajwadi Party is not an alliance but, in his words, a ‘thagbandhan’. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi cannot muster the courage to contest elections alone and has to depend on alliance partners for seat sharing. He also appealed to the youth to remain vigilant in the interest of the country regarding the opposition's politics. He accused Rahul Gandhi of refusing to acknowledge the economic and industrial changes taking place in the country and of creating confusion among the public over various issues. He said the country is moving forward in infrastructure, defense production, exports, investment, and industrial development. Still, instead of viewing these changes positively, Rahul is pointing fingers at the government’s policies.

Giriraj Singh alleged that he was trying to confuse the public by giving a political color to issues related to the electoral process. Commenting on the opposition's politics, he said the country’s youth and entrepreneurs need development opportunities, and political parties should also hold constructive debates on development-related issues. He said the expansion of India’s economic and strategic capabilities is not limited to any one sector, but is affecting industry, employment, exports, and India’s role globally.

Giriraj Singh also questioned the opposition's role regarding vaccines during the COVID pandemic. He said that during the vaccination campaign to tackle COVID infections, some opposition leaders questioned vaccines and made statements that confused people. He stated that despite this, the country conducted a large-scale vaccination campaign and made efforts to deal with COVID.

Taking a dig at them, the Union Minister said that leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav were quietly getting vaccinated at home while misleading the general public. He alleged that instead of questioning the government’s efforts at that time, people needed to be made aware based on a scientific approach and health-related guidelines. He said India demonstrated its capability in vaccine manufacturing and vaccination, and that it ran a large-scale campaign to strengthen health security during the pandemic.