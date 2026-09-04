UP Nears Top Spot In Rooftop Solar Installations With 7.92 Lakh Connections Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme | File Pic

Lucknow, September 4: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards securing the top position in the country in domestic rooftop solar installations under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. August 2026 performance has further strengthened the state's momentum. If the current pace continues, Uttar Pradesh may soon become the No. 1 state in India in domestic rooftop solar installations.

As of August 2026, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 7,92,959 cumulative solar installations. In August alone, the state carried out 73,716 installations. During this period, Uttar Pradesh recorded an average daily installation pace of 2,378, which is among the fastest rates in the country's leading states.

With 7,92,959 cumulative installations, Uttar Pradesh ranks second. The most significant aspect is that the state's average daily installation pace in August stood at 2,378 installations. This means Uttar Pradesh is completing, on average, 780 more installations per day.

If this pace continues, Uttar Pradesh is expected to achieve a significant milestone in its journey towards becoming the No. 1 state in the country in domestic rooftop solar installations around the second week of October 2026.

The Figures Also Reflect Uttar Pradesh's Pace

Cumulative Installations: 7,92,959

August 2026 Installations: 73,716

Average Daily Pace in August: 2,378/day

Estimated Overtake Time: Approximately 41 days