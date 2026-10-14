UP Mission Shakti Empowers 4 Schoolgirls To Lead Mid-Day Meal Authority For A Day In Lucknow | X

Lucknow, October 14: Inspired by the Yogi government, the Mission Shakti campaign is providing girls across Uttar Pradesh with practical opportunities to build confidence, develop decision-making abilities and assume leadership roles. As part of this initiative, four students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kakori, Lucknow, Muskan (Class 8), Sarita (Class 8), Sakshi (Class 8) and Radhika (Class 7), visited the Mid-Day Meal Authority on Wednesday and symbolically took charge as directors for a day.

The initiative gave the students an opportunity to understand administrative functioning, review departmental arrangements and offer suggestions on issues of public interest.

Mid-Day Meal Authority Director Prem Ranjan Singh guided the students and heard their views. They put forward important suggestions regarding kitchen hygiene in schools, the provision of fresh and balanced meals to children, and training for cooks.

Such initiatives under the Mission Shakti campaign provide girls with leadership experience while helping them develop decision-making abilities, self-confidence and a sense of social responsibility.

During the symbolic charge-taking programme, all four students occupied the director's chair and shared their views on improving the mid-day meal system in schools. They emphasised ensuring compliance with hygiene standards in the kitchen sheds of council-run schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, serving nutritious and quality meals to children, and providing cooks with periodic training in hygiene and nutrition management.

To make the mid-day meal system more effective, the students suggested preparing meals in accordance with student enrolment, ensuring adequate nutritional value in the prescribed menu and promoting modern kitchen facilities. They also stressed the need to ensure that children who fall ill receive immediate first aid.

Mid-Day Meal Authority Director Prem Ranjan Singh praised the students' confidence, leadership abilities and administrative thinking. He said, "The objective of the Mission Shakti campaign is to provide girls with opportunities to progress, make decisions and play an effective role in society. Such experiences help students understand administrative systems and inspire them to pursue careers in public service in the future."

The director assured the students that necessary action would be taken on the issues of hygiene and nutrition they had raised. He said, "A special cleanliness drive was being conducted across the state to maintain hygiene in school kitchen sheds and ensure that children receive safe, clean and nutritious meals. The initiative will focus on food quality, kitchen hygiene and standards related to children's health in schools."