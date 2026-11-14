UP Minister Sandeep Singh, Brother Saurabh To Get Engaged In Aligarh Today, 80,000 Guests Expected At Grand Ceremony | File Pic

Aligarh: Aligarh is preparing for a high-profile family celebration as the grand engagement ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh and his younger brother Saurabh Singh is scheduled for November 14. The event, linked to the family of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, is expected to bring together prominent political leaders, dignitaries and thousands of guests.

Sandeep Singh will get engaged to Meghna Chaudhary, while his younger brother Saurabh Singh will exchange rings with Antara Tyagi. The celebrations will take place at Talanagri, where an elaborate venue spread across approximately 100 bighas is being prepared.

According to reports, arrangements have been made to accommodate around 80,000 guests, with some estimates suggesting that attendance could exceed two lakh. Nearly 1,000 kitchen staff and workers are expected to manage the food arrangements, with 50-60 varieties of dishes planned. The venue is being divided into separate zones for VVIPs, VIPs and general guests.

Different entry gates, parking areas, dining facilities and seating arrangements have been planned. Around 657 cars will be accommodated in designated parking areas. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are among the prominent personalities invited. Several ministers, MPs, MLAs and political leaders from other states are also expected to attend.

Security arrangements are equally extensive, with approximately 700 police personnel expected to be deployed. Three helipads are being prepared to facilitate the arrival of distinguished guests.

Popular singer Kailash Kher is also expected to perform at the engagement, reportedly invited at Meghna Chaudhary's request. The venue will feature decorative flowers imported from Thailand and the Netherlands, including orchids and tulips. The celebrations will continue in Delhi, where the wedding is scheduled for November 26, followed by a reception at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 27.