UP Minister Flags Past Irregularities For Panchayat Poll Complications, Defends BJP Govt Efforts |

Ambedkar Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday alleged that the process for conducting panchayat elections in the state was disrupted due to actions taken during the tenure of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing a public gathering in Ambedkar Nagar, Rajbhar claimed that irregularities in the reservation system introduced under the previous SP government created legal and administrative complications, ultimately affecting the election process. He said the current government has been working to resolve these issues and ensure that panchayat polls are conducted in a transparent and constitutionally compliant manner.

The minister asserted that the BJP-led government is committed to strengthening local self-governance and providing adequate representation to all sections of society through a fair reservation framework.

According to him, delays in the election schedule were linked to procedural challenges arising from earlier decisions rather than any lack of intent on the part of the present administration.

Rajbhar also used the occasion to target the Samajwadi Party on broader governance issues, alleging that previous governments failed to ensure balanced development in rural areas. He claimed that the current administration has prioritized village infrastructure, welfare schemes and grassroots participation in governance.

The remarks add to the continuing political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the Samajwadi Party ahead of upcoming electoral battles in Uttar Pradesh, with both sides seeking to shape public opinion on governance, development and local body administration.