UP Minister Dharampal Singh Highlights Cow Shelter Measures, Criticises SP Govt's Cattle Policies | IANS

Lucknow, September 21: Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav, highlighting what he described as differences in cow-protection arrangements under the SP government and the Yogi government.

Dharampal Singh said, “When Akhilesh Yadav was Chief Minister, cows were terrified of butchers, whereas the situation had changed after 2017. Now, butchers are the ones living in fear.”

The minister stated, “Illegal slaughterhouses had been shut down during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tenure. Farmers were not a priority during Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure, whereas both cows and farmers are priorities for the Yogi government.”

The Animal Husbandry Minister also took a sharp jibe at Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of cows. He remarked, “Akhilesh ji finds the smell of cow dung offensive, while cow dung is considered sacred like sandalwood by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

Referring to the religious significance of cows, Dharampal Singh stated, “In Indian tradition, the cow is accorded the status of a mother. The milk of indigenous cows is regarded as being like nectar, and the Yogi government is prioritizing cow protection in keeping with this sentiment.”

Responding to questions regarding cow shelters, Dharampal Singh said, “Uttar Pradesh currently has around 7,500 cow shelters, both large and small, where approximately 1.3 million cattle are being provided protection.”

He added, “During the Samajwadi Party government, ₹30 per day was provided for the upkeep of stray cattle. The Yogi government has increased this amount to ₹50 per day.”

The minister said arrangements had been made to grow green fodder on one hectare of land in every district to ensure the availability of fodder at cow-protection centres. He remarked that grazing land had been freed from encroachment and fodder was being cultivated there.

He further said, “A joint committee comprising six departments had been constituted for the protection of stray cattle. The committee includes the Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Revenue, Police, Animal Husbandry and Urban Development departments. The District Magistrate has been appointed chairman of the committee, while the Chief Veterinary Officer has been designated as its convenor.”

Dharampal Singh added that all the departments were working together to protect stray cattle. He claimed that action was being taken against those involved in cow smuggling and that offenders were being sent to jail.

The Animal Husbandry Minister said cow protection remained a priority of the Yogi government and that continuous efforts were being made to provide shelter and protection to stray cattle across the state.

He remarked, “The government's guiding principle was ‘Pashu Seva Asmakam Dharma’ (Service to Animals Is Our Duty), and arrangements for cow protection were being strengthened in accordance with this principle.”