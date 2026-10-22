UP Meets Record 32,673 MW Power Demand As CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Highlights Business Security | X

Lucknow, October 22: Under CM Yogi's leadership, improvements in law and order and power supply in UP have laid an important foundation for business growth. On the one hand, improved power supply from villages to cities is helping shops, markets, and commercial establishments operate. On the other hand, the government's zero-tolerance policy against criminals and organized crime has not only ensured the safety of traders but also created a fear-free environment in markets. As a result, brightly lit markets that stay open late at night reflect the changing landscape of commercial activity in the state.

Maintaining law and order and ensuring better power supply from villages to metropolitan cities are among Yogi Government’s priorities. Yogi Government has intensified action under its zero-tolerance policy to curb crime and organized crime. The government is emphasizing crime control through strict police action, action under the Gangsters Act, attachment of properties, and surveillance of illegal activities. Government’s objective is to provide a safe environment for ordinary citizens and traders. Stronger security arrangements in markets help ensure business activities run smoothly. Meanwhile, police personnel patrol round the clock to maintain law and order and ensure citizens' safety.

Improvements in the power supply system are also an important aspect of the state’s business environment. According to the government-prescribed schedule, power supply is provided for 24 hours at district headquarters, 21 hours and 30 minutes at tehsil headquarters, and 18 hours in rural areas. According to departmental claims, electricity is being supplied for longer than the prescribed schedule in several areas. The department has issued instructions to provide 24-hour electricity supply in districts, tehsils and rural areas. This facilitates the continued operation of shops, small industries, markets and other commercial establishments.

Electricity demand in UP has been increasing continuously. According to available data, the state’s peak demand was 12,327 megawatts in 2014, rising to 16,110 megawatts in 2017. Demand has risen further since then. During the Yogi Government's tenure, it successfully met a record electricity demand of 32,673 megawatts on June 24, 2026. Ensuring adequate electricity supply amid growing demand is a key responsibility for the government and the electricity department. Improved supply can benefit manufacturing, the services sector, small businesses, and markets.

Strong law and order, regular power supply, roads and other basic infrastructure are important for attracting investment and expanding businesses in any state. Under CM Yogi's leadership, the UP Government is focusing on creating a business-friendly environment through crime control and improvements in the power supply system. Secure markets and uninterrupted electricity play a key role in ensuring traders’ businesses run smoothly. This facilitates the operations of shops, commercial establishments and small industries.