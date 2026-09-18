UP Lights 5.90 Crore Diyas On PM Modi’s Birthday, Over 8,300 Donate Blood During Seva Diwas Programmes | X

Lucknow, September 18: Uttar Pradesh organized statewide programs under Seva Diwas on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. During these programs, blood donation camps were organized, tool kits were distributed to beneficiaries of 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana,' and fruits were distributed to patients in hospitals. On this occasion, 5.90 crore diyas were illuminated across all 75 districts of the state.

A total of 8,323 people donated blood at 354 blood donation camps organized across the state. Tool kits were distributed to 12,271 beneficiaries under 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana'. In addition, the department distributed fruits to 73,959 patients admitted to hospitals in various districts. Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department served as nodal departments for conducting the programs.

On Prime Minister’s birthday, 5 crore 90 lakh diyas were lit in Uttar Pradesh under the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' program. Through this, across all 75 districts of the state, people expressed their good wishes to the Prime Minister. A large number of diyas were illuminated in major districts. In Lucknow, 21,23,900; Sitapur, 21,43,140; Varanasi, 3,28,204; Rampur, 10,94,354; Mathura, 5,59,277; Prayagraj, 6,75,916; Bareilly, 7,69,770; Jhansi, 11,21,410; Gautam Buddh Nagar, 2,32,529; Gorakhpur, 14,21,112; Kanpur Dehat, 11,28,038; Ayodhya, 8,95,630; Amethi, 1,91,490; Agra, 13,32,200 and Azamgarh, 15,70,120 diyas were lit.

In Amroha, 20 persons donated blood at blood donation camp. Here, tool kits were distributed to 200 beneficiaries under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. They also distributed fruits to 210 patients. Similarly, in Amethi, 35 people donated blood at 4 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 55 beneficiaries and fruits to 320 patients. In Ambedkar Nagar, 61 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 725 beneficiaries and fruits to 200 patients.

In Ayodhya, 71 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. We distributed tool kits to 150 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,853 patients. In Aligarh, 360 people donated blood at 12 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 100 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,349 patients. Similarly, in Agra, 84 people donated blood at 4 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 15 beneficiaries and fruits to 3,198 patients. In Azamgarh, 225 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 150 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,516 patients.

In Etawah, 45 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 6 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,548 patients. In Unnao, 8 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 400 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,028 patients. In Etah, 38 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 50 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,603 patients. In Auraiya, 6 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 25 beneficiaries and fruits to 317 patients.

In Kannauj, 42 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 12 beneficiaries and fruits to 632 patients. In Kanpur Dehat, 25 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 11 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,140 patients. Similarly, in Kanpur city, 452 people donated blood at 23 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 100 beneficiaries and fruits to 2,286 patients. In Kasganj, 12 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 100 beneficiaries and fruits to 120 patients.

Similarly, 73 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps in Kushinagar. Tool kits were distributed to 75 beneficiaries and fruits to 482 patients. In Kaushambi, 102 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 50 beneficiaries and fruits to 628 patients. In Lakhimpur Kheri, 67 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 105 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,455 patients. In Ghaziabad, 1,572 people donated blood at 39 blood donation camps. The team distributed tool kits to 450 beneficiaries and fruits to 2,215 patients.

In Ghazipur, 30 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 100 beneficiaries and fruits to 450 patients. In Gonda, 72 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. The team distributed tool kits to 200 beneficiaries and fruits to 2,163 patients. In Gorakhpur, 86 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 50 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,186 patients. In Gautam Buddha Nagar, 246 people donated blood at 21 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 340 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,560 patients.

In Chandauli, 35 people donated blood at 4 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 50 beneficiaries and fruits to 405 patients. In Chitrakoot, 11 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 128 beneficiaries and fruits to 400 patients. In Jalaun, 21 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. We distributed tool kits to 40 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,060 patients. In Jaunpur, 299 people donated blood at 13 blood donation camps. The team distributed tool kits to 200 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,450 patients.

In Jhansi, 57 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 20 beneficiaries and fruits to 840 patients. In Deoria, 192 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. We distributed tool kits to 50 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,172 patients. Similarly, in Pilibhit, 20 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. The team distributed tool kits to 21 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,392 patients. In Pratapgarh, 16 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 41 beneficiaries and fruits to 795 patients. In Prayagraj, 167 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 155 beneficiaries and fruits to 292 patients.

In Fatehpur, 16 people donated blood at 5 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 50 beneficiaries and fruits to 799 patients. In Farrukhabad, 13 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 100 beneficiaries and fruits to 128 patients. In Firozabad, 80 people donated blood at 7 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 525 beneficiaries and fruits to 2,706 patients. In Badaun, 88 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 165 beneficiaries and fruits to 250 patients. In Bareilly, 66 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 50 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,386 patients.

In Balrampur, 53 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 41 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,084 patients. In Ballia, 26 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. We distributed tool kits to 50 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,080 patients. In Basti, 55 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. We distributed tool kits to 200 beneficiaries and fruits to 3,681 patients. In Bahraich, 85 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 37 beneficiaries and fruits to 4,740 patients. In Banda, 22 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 77 beneficiaries and fruits to 473 patients.

In Baghpat, 21 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 358 beneficiaries and fruits to 102 patients. In Barabanki, 145 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 200 beneficiaries and fruits to 435 patients. In Bijnor, 359 people donated blood at 12 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 200 beneficiaries and fruits to 365 patients. In Bulandshahr, 78 people donated blood at 8 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 100 beneficiaries and fruits to 852 patients. In Bhadohi, 38 people donated blood at 7 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 150 beneficiaries and fruits to 543 patients.

Similarly, in Mau, 76 people donated blood at 8 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 17 beneficiaries and fruits to 406 patients. In Mathura, 290 people donated blood at 7 blood donation camps. We distributed tool kits to 200 beneficiaries and fruits to 278 patients. In Maharajganj, 68 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 50 beneficiaries and fruits to 350 patients. In Mahoba, 27 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 142 beneficiaries and fruits to 567 patients. In Mirzapur, 76 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 52 beneficiaries and fruits to 3,273 patients.

In Muzaffarnagar, 152 people donated blood at 11 blood donation camps. The team distributed tool kits to 100 beneficiaries and fruits to 325 patients. In Moradabad, 63 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 400 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,000 patients. In Meerut, 251 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 575 beneficiaries and fruits to 251 patients. In Mainpuri, 27 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 550 beneficiaries and fruits to 554 patients. In Rampur, 24 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 35 beneficiaries and fruits to 248 patients.

In Rae Bareli, 15 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 150 beneficiaries and fruits to 892 patients. In Lucknow, 263 people donated blood at 20 blood donation camps, while fruits were distributed to 507 patients. In Lalitpur, 18 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. The team distributed tool kits to 5 beneficiaries and fruits to 200 patients. In Varanasi, 510 people donated blood at 20 blood donation camps. Fruits were distributed to 542 patients. In Shamli, 35 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 450 beneficiaries and fruits to 553 patients. In Shahjahanpur, 30 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 525 beneficiaries and fruits to 30 patients.

In Shravasti, 25 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 250 beneficiaries and fruits to 200 patients. In Sant Kabir Nagar, 35 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 725 beneficiaries and fruits to 86 patients. In Sambhal, 72 people donated blood at 5 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 250 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,003 patients. In Saharanpur, 20 people donated blood at 1 blood donation camp. Tool kits were distributed to 11 beneficiaries and fruits to 50 patients. In Siddharthnagar, 105 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 101 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,270 patients.

In Sitapur, 138 people donated blood at 3 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 100 beneficiaries and fruits to 831 patients. In Sultanpur, 91 people donated blood at 5 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 250 beneficiaries and fruits to 2,593 patients. In Sonbhadra, 86 people donated blood at 4 blood donation camps. The team distributed tool kits to 115 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,263 patients. In Hamirpur, 21 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 400 beneficiaries and fruits to 1,390 patients. In Hardoi, 15 people donated blood at 2 blood donation camps. Tool kits were distributed to 130 beneficiaries and fruits to 960 patients. In Hathras, 64 people donated blood at 4 blood donation camps. We distributed tool kits to 100 beneficiaries and fruits to 201 patients. In Hapur, 31 people donated blood at 4 blood donation camps. We distributed tool kits to 110 beneficiaries and fruits to 247 patients.