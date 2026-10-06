UP Launches Special Drive To Enrol Voters Left Out After SIR, BLOs To Conduct Door-To-Door Verification | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh election machinery has launched a special drive to identify eligible voters left out of the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and enrol first-time voters ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Under the drive, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go door to door to verify the current status of eligible people whose names are missing from the electoral rolls. Those found eligible will be assisted in filing Form 6 for inclusion in the voter list.

The move follows directions issued by the Election Commission of India to the state Chief Electoral Officer's office. The state office has directed all district election officers and other officials to implement the campaign, citing the Commission's October 1, 2026 communication.

SIR was sold as voter roll "cleaning." In UP it became the opposite: 2.89 crore deleted in January 2026, mass panic, BJP leaders including Yogi and Pankaj Chaudhary scrambling publicly; then 84.3 lakh silently added back with 16.18 lakh of those completely untraceable, their Form 6s never uploaded, no booth-level verification on record, no web archive of the UP CEO website even existing on Wayback Machine. ECI won't respond. The CEO hung up mid-call. This is not administrative inefficiency. This is a systemic obliteration of electoral transparency in India's most politically decisive state before UP elections. If the voter roll is the foundation of democracy, who's guarding the foundation? — Sincere Dibya (@TheSincereDude) October 6, 2026

Door-to-door verification

As part of the exercise, BLOs will compare the electoral roll published before the SIR, dated January 7, 2025, with the current roll prepared after the revision. They will identify voters whose names appeared in the earlier roll but are missing from the latest list and conduct door-to-door verification.

The campaign will also focus on young people who have become eligible to vote for the first time. BLOs have been asked to contact at least 20 to 25 such voters every week, with the exercise targeted for completion in about a month.

Form 6 will be filled for eligible voters who were left out, first-time voters and other young people who have not yet been enrolled. The lists prepared by BLOs will also be shared with Booth Level Agents of recognised political parties.

Read Also INDIA Bloc MPs Detained Amid SIR Protest; EC Says It Received No Meeting Request

Special camps for enrolment

The election authorities will organise special camps at the booth level to facilitate enrolment. Particular attention will be given to eligible people living at night shelters, labour colonies and among homeless and other disadvantaged groups.

Awareness activities will be conducted through educational institutions, local outreach programmes, Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities and regular press briefings.

Also Watch:

Exercise targeted within a month

The Election Commission's October 1 communication did not specify a separate start or end date for the exercise. However, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's October 5 communication has directed officials to take up the exercise, with BLOs expected to complete the verification and enrolment process in their respective areas in about a month.

The progress of the campaign will be reviewed regularly at the levels of the Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers. The objective is to ensure that no eligible citizen is denied an opportunity to get their name included in the electoral roll.