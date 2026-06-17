UP Launches 'Catch-Up Teaching Campaign' To Bridge Student Learning Gaps Statewide |

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a statewide “Catch-Up Teaching Campaign” aimed at helping students overcome learning gaps and improve academic outcomes. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative marks the next phase of the state’s education reforms, shifting focus from access and infrastructure to learning quality and student performance.As part of the campaign, a 15-day revision learning programme will be conducted for all students in July 2026. This will be followed by special catch-up teaching sessions of 20 to 30 minutes every school day from August 2026 to January 2027. The programme is designed to identify students who have fallen behind expected learning levels and provide them with targeted academic support.

Aligned with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023, the initiative will focus on individual learning needs through activity-based and participatory teaching methods. Teachers will use storytelling, games, group activities, mathematics kits, library resources and locally available materials to make learning more engaging and effective.

A key feature of the campaign is the use of baseline and endline assessments to measure student progress. Teachers will conduct error analysis to identify learning difficulties and adopt methods such as peer learning, pair learning and cooperative learning to strengthen understanding and confidence among students.The government believes that timely intervention is essential to prevent learning gaps from affecting long-term academic growth. To ensure effective implementation, regular monitoring will be carried out by academic resource persons, DIET mentors and education officials.

Parents and School Management Committees will also be actively involved in supporting students.

Officials say the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to building a quality, inclusive and outcome-driven education system where every child gets an equal opportunity to succeed.