UP-Japan Industrial Ties Get Major Boost As Escorts Kubota, Minda Announce ₹3,195 Crore Projects In YEIDA | File Pic

New Delhi: The growing industrial partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Japan took a major leap forward on Wednesday. At the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Meet 2026 held at Taj Palace in New Delhi, a virtual groundbreaking ceremony was held for projects worth ₹3,195 crore by Escorts Kubota Limited and Minda Corporation Limited. These projects, to be established in the YEIDA region, will create more than 10,000 employment opportunities. They will also boost the development of new manufacturing capabilities in the state and accelerate Japanese investment in Uttar Pradesh.

Escorts Kubota Limited, a manufacturer of tractors and construction equipment, is investing ₹2,029 crore to establish a manufacturing unit in Sector 10 of YEIDA. The facility will manufacture tractors and equipment-related products.

The project is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 3,800 people. Minda Corporation Limited is also establishing two major manufacturing projects in YEIDA. The company will invest a total of ₹1,166 crore in these projects, creating around 6,440 employment opportunities.

The combined investment by the two companies amounts to ₹3,195 crore and is expected to create more than 10,000 employment opportunities. As these projects become operational, they will create new opportunities for ancillary industries and supply chains alongside industrial activity in YEIDA.

The investment also signals a strengthening industrial relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Japan and growing confidence among Japanese companies in the state.