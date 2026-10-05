UP ITI Admission 2026 Fifth Round Begins For Vacant Seats, Apply From October 6 To 11 | X

Lucknow, October 5: Under the Yogi government's policy of connecting youth with skill training, employment and self-reliance, the fifth phase of the admission process for the 2026-27 training session has started in government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state.

The process has begun for seats that remained vacant after the fourth phase of the admission process on October 3. Interested candidates can submit online applications and fill their choices from October 6 to midnight of October 11, 2026.

Abhishek Singh, Executive Director, State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), UP, said that in the fifth phase, previously registered candidates from government ITIs who could not secure admission have been allowed to fill fresh choices. At the same time, new candidates can also apply online for admission to government and private ITIs.

Candidates who were not selected in the first, second and third phases of the admission process for government ITIs, or who were selected but could not take admission, can enter their registration number and date of birth through the link available on the Council's website and fill revised choices for vacant trades and institutions of their preference. Candidates will also be allowed to re-register details related to gender, sub-category and educational qualification. If a candidate does not enter new choices, they will be included in the seat allotment process for the fifth phase based on the choices given in the original application. In addition, candidates who took admission in government institutions earlier but later had their names canceled for any reason can also apply in this phase.

Candidates applying afresh for government and private ITIs must visit the Council's website and fill out the online form. After submitting the application, candidates can deposit the fee through the Union Bank of India payment gateway using a debit card, credit card, internet banking, or UPI. After paying the fee, candidates can print the application form.

The registration fee is Rs. 300 for candidates from the General and Other Backward Classes, Rs. 250 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, and Rs. 100 for all female candidates. The online application and choice-filling process will remain available from October 6, 2026, to 12 midnight on October 11, 2026.

Executive Director Abhishek Singh said district-wise, institute-wise, and trade-wise details of vacant seats remaining after the fourth phase can be viewed on the Council's authorized website. Candidates can also obtain information about vacant seats from the office of the concerned ITI. Principals of all government and private ITIs in the state have been instructed to mandatorily display the updated trade-wise status of vacant seats on the notice boards of their institutions, so that candidates do not face any difficulty in selecting their choices.

Yogi government continues to focus on providing employment and self-employment opportunities to the state's youth by connecting them with vocational and skill training alongside traditional education. Technical training in institutions such as ITIs plays an important role in making youth skilled to meet industry needs. Filling vacant seats through the fifth phase of the admission process will allow more youth to access skill development and employment-oriented training.