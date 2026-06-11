UP Is Playing An Active Role In The Creation Of 'Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath At NITI Aayog Meet

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X - @narendramodi

Lucknow/New Delhi, June 11: The 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog was held in New Delhi on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several important issues were discussed during the meeting. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the meeting and shared the details on his social media account 'X'.

Deliberations Focus On Inclusive Development

The Chief Minister wrote that he attended the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chaired the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on the theme of ‘Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047.’



Talked about a wide range of issues, including emphasising on self-reliance, adopting global best practices and strengthening the journey of reforms.… pic.twitter.com/wKPzgVKuFs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026

Chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.



Guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism, we are working together to accelerate India’s development journey. The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared… pic.twitter.com/xh7nFX8qyH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026

The meeting, centered on the theme of 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', witnessed meaningful deliberations on giving new momentum to the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' by making human development, good governance, and public participation the pillars of development.

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UP Committed To Citizen Empowerment

The Chief Minister said, "In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh is also playing an active role in the creation of 'Viksit Bharat' by making the empowerment of every citizen the foundation of development."

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with several other ministers and Chief Ministers from various states.

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