 UP Is Playing An Active Role In The Creation Of 'Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath At NITI Aayog Meet
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UP Is Playing An Active Role In The Creation Of 'Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath At NITI Aayog Meet

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He said Uttar Pradesh is actively contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat by focusing on citizen empowerment, inclusive human development, good governance and public participation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 11, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
UP Is Playing An Active Role In The Creation Of 'Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi Adityanath At NITI Aayog Meet
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X - @narendramodi

Lucknow/New Delhi, June 11: The 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog was held in New Delhi on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several important issues were discussed during the meeting. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the meeting and shared the details on his social media account 'X'.

Deliberations Focus On Inclusive Development

The Chief Minister wrote that he attended the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, centered on the theme of 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', witnessed meaningful deliberations on giving new momentum to the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' by making human development, good governance, and public participation the pillars of development.

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UP Committed To Citizen Empowerment

The Chief Minister said, "In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh is also playing an active role in the creation of 'Viksit Bharat' by making the empowerment of every citizen the foundation of development."

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with several other ministers and Chief Ministers from various states.

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