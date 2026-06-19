UP Irrigation Department Issues Notice Over Land Linked To Mukhtar Ansari In Flagship Infrastructure Project | File Pic (Representational Image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has issued a notice concerning land reportedly associated with late mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, where a major government infrastructure project is being developed. The move has brought renewed attention to land ownership records and legal claims connected to one of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s flagship development initiatives.

According to officials, the notice was served as part of an ongoing verification process related to land acquisition and ownership documentation. Authorities are examining records to ensure that all parcels included in the project are free from legal disputes and that government procedures have been followed in accordance with the law.

The development assumes significance because the project is considered a priority initiative of the state government and is expected to play an important role in regional development. The land in question is alleged to have links to properties once controlled by Mukhtar Ansari, whose extensive real-estate holdings have been the subject of multiple investigations and administrative actions in recent years.

Officials clarified that the notice does not halt work on the project but seeks clarification regarding specific land records and related documentation.