UP International Trade Show Opens Career Pathways For Youth, Offers Insights Into Emerging Opportunities | X

Greater Noida, September 29: As the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show concluded on Tuesday, one of its notable achievements was the wide range of new career opportunities it introduced to young visitors alongside business and investment prospects. The expo not only familiarized youth with products and companies but also provided insights into university courses, emerging opportunities in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, careers in banking and insurance, internships, and skill development avenues. As a result, for the large number of youth who came to the five-day trade show, the event also became a platform to 'See, learn, and choose your career direction.'

More than 160 private and government universities, public sector and private banks, and insurance companies participated in the expo. Banks including Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, and State Bank of India informed young visitors about banking services as well as the skills and opportunities required to build careers in the sector. Insurance companies also introduced participants to the evolving employment opportunities available in the industry.

The pavilion of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, Meerut, emerged as a major attraction for youth. Uttara Saxena, who had travelled from New Delhi, said that she had chosen sports journalism as a career option, but during her visit to the expo she discovered that a related course was available at Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, located relatively close to her home.

University pavilions featured institutions including Rajshree Medical Research Institute, Bareilly, King George’s Medical University, and Integral University, Lucknow, among several others from across the state. These institutions provided information about their academic programmes and also introduced students to internship and employment opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Pharmaceutical companies informed young visitors about the skills required to work in the pharmaceutical industry, emerging fields, and employment prospects. This enabled students to explore career possibilities not only in conventional medical professions but also in pharmaceuticals, research, manufacturing, and related sectors.

What the trade show demonstrated also aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government, which is focused on making Uttar Pradesh a centre not only of investment and industry, but also of skills, education, and employment opportunities. The presence of companies and educational institutions at the expo helped young people understand that, after completing their studies, their career paths are not confined to traditional fields alone.

On the closing day, many young visitors left the Trade Show carrying information about companies and institutions, while others returned with new possibilities for shaping their future careers. This became one of the defining aspects of the event, transforming the trade fair into a practical learning platform for career exploration and skill development.