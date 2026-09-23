UP International Trade Show 2026 To Showcase Folk Arts, Bollywood Music & Cultural Heritage In Greater Noida | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, September 23: On the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 'International Trade Show 2026' is set to become a confluence of trade, art and culture, providing UP's cultural identity a global platform. The mega event, to be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, will feature colorful performances every evening. The event will showcase a confluence of folk traditions and light music.

Eminent artists from across the country and the state will perform at the show. The five-day cultural festival will begin with shankh vadan and swasti vachan. Audiences will enjoy performances by Bollywood singer Monali Thakur, folk singer Malvika Hariom, a sitar recital by Padma Shri Pt. Shivnath Mishra, bhajan singer Omprakash Dubey and renowned choreographer Shriram Sankhla with Colors of India. Performances by Banda Bairagi Band and Sarvatra Band will also make the event memorable.

Yogi government has made the International Trade Show not only a platform for business exchange, but also an opportunity to showcase rich folk arts and cultural heritage. The event will present Uttar Pradesh's cultural diversity to the world. This five-day program will be a living document of the state's cultural richness. Yogi government has sought to make the International Trade Show a platform where, alongside entrepreneurship and investment, the rich art and culture of Uttar Pradesh are also promoted and disseminated. The state's folk heritage will be showcased to the world, encouraging local artists and strengthening the state's cultural identity.

First Evening: The program will begin with shankh vadan and swasti vachan

Shankh vadan and swasti vachan: Rashmi Arya, Baghpat

Folk song performance: Malvika Hariom, Lucknow

Folk dance of Mathura: Seema Morwal, Mathura

Kathak dance drama: Akanksha Srivastava, Lucknow

Bhajan clubbing: Akanksha Tripathi, Kanpur/Mumbai

Second Evening: Star Night dedicated to Bollywood singer Monali Thakur

Instrumental ensemble: Pt. Chetan Joshi, Noida

Folk song performance: Vandana Mishra, Lucknow

Kathak dance drama: Maryada Kulshreshtha, Noida

Dhedhiya dance: Purnima Kumar, Prayagraj

Star Night: Monali Thakur

Third Evening: Rai and Kathak folk dances to be the attraction

Pakhawaj trio: Pt. Ravishankar Upadhyay and Pt. Rishishankar Upadhyay

Alha singing: Sheelu Singh Rajput, Rae Bareli

Rai folk dance: Vandana Kushwaha, Jhansi

Kathak dance: Priyamvada Singh, Noida

Dance drama: Ranjana Neb, Saharanpur

Musical band: Sarvatra Band, Noida

Fourth Evening: Audiences to enjoy the sitar recital by Padma Shri Pt. Shivnath Mishra

Sitar recital: Padma Shri Pt. Shivnath Mishra, Varanasi

Light music: Sabina Saifi, Lucknow

Kathak dance: Nisha Kesari, Noida

Tharu tribal dance: Rajneesh Rana, Pilibhit

Sufi band: Banda Bairagi Band (Radheshyam, Lucknow/Mumbai)

Fifth Evening: Various colours of India to be showcased at ITS

Bhajan singing: Omprakash Dubey, Mumbai

Folk song performance: Rakesh Upadhyay, Gorakhpur

Kathak dance drama: Mitali Saini, Ghaziabad

Colors of India: Shriram Sankhla, choreographer