UP International Trade Show 2026 To Showcase Folk Arts, Bollywood Music & Cultural Heritage In Greater Noida

Lucknow, September 23: On the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 'International Trade Show 2026' is set to become a confluence of trade, art and culture, providing UP's cultural identity a global platform. The mega event, to be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, will feature colorful performances every evening. The event will showcase a confluence of folk traditions and light music.
Eminent artists from across the country and the state will perform at the show. The five-day cultural festival will begin with shankh vadan and swasti vachan. Audiences will enjoy performances by Bollywood singer Monali Thakur, folk singer Malvika Hariom, a sitar recital by Padma Shri Pt. Shivnath Mishra, bhajan singer Omprakash Dubey and renowned choreographer Shriram Sankhla with Colors of India. Performances by Banda Bairagi Band and Sarvatra Band will also make the event memorable.
Yogi government has made the International Trade Show not only a platform for business exchange, but also an opportunity to showcase rich folk arts and cultural heritage. The event will present Uttar Pradesh's cultural diversity to the world. This five-day program will be a living document of the state's cultural richness. Yogi government has sought to make the International Trade Show a platform where, alongside entrepreneurship and investment, the rich art and culture of Uttar Pradesh are also promoted and disseminated. The state's folk heritage will be showcased to the world, encouraging local artists and strengthening the state's cultural identity.
First Evening: The program will begin with shankh vadan and swasti vachan
Shankh vadan and swasti vachan: Rashmi Arya, Baghpat
Folk song performance: Malvika Hariom, Lucknow
Folk dance of Mathura: Seema Morwal, Mathura
Kathak dance drama: Akanksha Srivastava, Lucknow
Bhajan clubbing: Akanksha Tripathi, Kanpur/Mumbai
Second Evening: Star Night dedicated to Bollywood singer Monali Thakur
Instrumental ensemble: Pt. Chetan Joshi, Noida
Folk song performance: Vandana Mishra, Lucknow
Kathak dance drama: Maryada Kulshreshtha, Noida
Dhedhiya dance: Purnima Kumar, Prayagraj
Star Night: Monali Thakur
Third Evening: Rai and Kathak folk dances to be the attraction
Pakhawaj trio: Pt. Ravishankar Upadhyay and Pt. Rishishankar Upadhyay
Alha singing: Sheelu Singh Rajput, Rae Bareli
Rai folk dance: Vandana Kushwaha, Jhansi
Kathak dance: Priyamvada Singh, Noida
Dance drama: Ranjana Neb, Saharanpur
Musical band: Sarvatra Band, Noida
Fourth Evening: Audiences to enjoy the sitar recital by Padma Shri Pt. Shivnath Mishra
Sitar recital: Padma Shri Pt. Shivnath Mishra, Varanasi
Light music: Sabina Saifi, Lucknow
Kathak dance: Nisha Kesari, Noida
Tharu tribal dance: Rajneesh Rana, Pilibhit
Sufi band: Banda Bairagi Band (Radheshyam, Lucknow/Mumbai)
Fifth Evening: Various colours of India to be showcased at ITS
Bhajan singing: Omprakash Dubey, Mumbai
Folk song performance: Rakesh Upadhyay, Gorakhpur
Kathak dance drama: Mitali Saini, Ghaziabad
Colors of India: Shriram Sankhla, choreographer