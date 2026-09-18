UP International Trade Show 2026 To Begin In Greater Noida On September 25; Over 45,000 Domestic Buyers Registered

Greater Noida will host the five-day trade event showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s industrial and export potential to buyers and investors | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow/Greater Noida, September 17, 2026: Yogi government's initiative to connect investment, exports and industrial development in Uttar Pradesh with the global market is set to receive new momentum through the fourth UP International Trade Show 2026.

The international trade fair, to be held at India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, will showcase various industrial sectors, products, government departments, and development authorities of Uttar Pradesh to global buyers and investors.

A large-scale registration, promotion, and invitation process is underway to ensure the participation of international and domestic buyers in the event.

Over 45,000 Domestic Buyers Registered

More than 45,000 registrations have been made so far by domestic business-to-business buyers at the UP International Trade Show 2026, and the number is increasing as the event date approaches. The target for domestic buyers has been set at more than 1.5 lakh.

In addition, around 1,500 registrations have been received for international buyer participation. Interviews have also been conducted with them, and more than 500 buyers have been shortlisted; tickets for more than 300 buyers have been secured.

Thus, the event is creating a broad platform for business dialogue between buyers and exhibitors to take Uttar Pradesh's products to markets across the country and abroad.

In the context of the Yogi government's investment- and export-oriented policies, the event is emerging as an important opportunity for the state's entrepreneurs, MSME units, exporters, and industrial institutions.

36,500 Sq Metres Booked

A 36,500 square metre exhibition area has already been booked for the trade show, while booking of approximately 1,000 square metres of additional area is also likely. The exhibition will showcase the state's industrial and commercial potential across various sectors.

The event theme focuses on bringing together the products of Uttar Pradesh, investment potential, industrial infrastructure, and global business opportunities on a single platform.

Five Countries Confirm Participation

Under international participation, Japan, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, and Austria have confirmed their participation. Thailand's participation status is still awaited. Representatives, buyers, and business institutions from various countries will provide entrepreneurs from Uttar Pradesh an opportunity to engage in dialogue on international market requirements, business partnerships, and export potential.

Organised under the leadership of the Yogi government to make Uttar Pradesh an attractive destination for investment and give the state's products recognition in the global market, the trade show will serve as a platform to showcase the state's industrial potential to the international business community.

Knowledge And Cultural Sessions

In addition to the opening and closing ceremonies, the trade show will also include 20 knowledge sessions. According to the information, proposed slots for 25 cultural programmes have also been determined. Through these programmes, preparations are underway to showcase various aspects of trade, industry, exports, and the cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

The opening ceremony is proposed for the forenoon on September 25, 2026, while the closing and award ceremony is planned for September 29 from 12 noon to 1 pm. The Uttar Pradesh Police Band has also proposed performing the national anthem and national song.