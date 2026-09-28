UP International Trade Show 2026 Records 5.48 Lakh Footfall With Over 1.56 Lakh Business Buyers | X

Greater Noida, September 28: Organised in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Local to Global’ vision, the fourth Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) has set a new record not only in business activities but also in public participation. A total footfall of 5,48,881 was recorded at the five-day trade show held at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida as of September 28. This includes 1,56,523 domestic business buyers and 3,92,358 general visitors. The trade show will conclude on Tuesday, and the footfall figure is expected to increase further.

The participation of such a large number of people at UPITS reflects that the event is no longer limited only to businesspeople and the industrial sector. A large number of general visitors are also arriving at the trade show to see the state’s products, handicrafts, handloom, ODOP products, food processing, agricultural products and modern manufacturing. At the same time, the presence of domestic and international buyers has turned the exhibition into a platform for actual business activities.

The biggest feature of UPITS-4.0 has been that business and public participation have been visible together. On the one hand, business buyers visited various stalls to understand the quality, prices, production capacity and export potential of products from the state, while on the other hand, general visitors learned about local products and crafts from different districts of Uttar Pradesh. The presence of 1,56,523 domestic business buyers provided entrepreneurs from the state with an opportunity to connect directly with traders and potential business partners from different parts of the country. This has strengthened the possibilities of exploring new markets for local products and expanding business networks.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Local to Global’ vision, special emphasis is being laid on connecting local products of Uttar Pradesh with national and international markets. UPITS has emerged as an important platform in this direction. Products from different districts of the state are being displayed under one roof here. Along with products being prepared under One District One Product (ODOP), the trade show is playing an important role in providing wider markets to handloom, handicrafts, agriculture-based products, food processing, leather, carpets, brass, glass, wooden products and other traditional and modern products. The presence of a large number of general visitors has also provided an opportunity to take these products directly to consumers. This is helping increase product recognition, strengthen branding and connect local entrepreneurs with new customer segments.

The 3,92,358 general visitors who had arrived at the trade show by September 28 have made UPITS an event with broad public participation. The movement of people at the stalls set up in different halls has remained continuous. Visitors are closely viewing products brought from different parts of the state and obtaining information about their manufacturing processes, features and utility. Alongside business activities, the trade show is also showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s rich art and culture, cuisine and traditional products. This is providing an opportunity to witness the state’s diversity on a single platform.

The continuous movement of buyers and visitors in various exhibition halls has given momentum to business activities. Along with gathering information about products, business buyers are interacting with potential suppliers and manufacturers.

The participation of foreign buyers along with domestic buyers at the trade show has also opened up new opportunities in export markets for entrepreneurs from the state. This has provided small and medium enterprises with an opportunity to take their products to larger markets and engage directly with potential business partners.