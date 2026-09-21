UP International Trade Show 2026 In Greater Noida To Showcase Agriculture Sector With 61 Dedicated Stalls | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, September 21: The fourth edition of the International Trade Show will be held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29 under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Preparations for the event are complete. Representatives arriving from across the country and abroad will have the opportunity to witness Uttar Pradesh’s rich heritage and glimpse its agricultural ‘culture’.

During the trade show, 20 FPOs, Uttar Pradesh Seeds Development Corporation, 40 firms related to agricultural inputs, the International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Center, Varanasi, among others, will participate. The event will provide a platform for manufacturers of agricultural products, equipment, seeds, and chemicals, while visitors will also be introduced to Uttar Pradesh’s advanced agricultural culture and technology.

Progressive farmers and companies from the state will gain an international platform. The entire state of Uttar Pradesh will be represented at a single venue. The Agriculture Department has been allocated 1,000 square meters at International Trade Show-2026. Agriculture, agricultural education, agriculture-related institutions, Mandi Parishad, the Directorate of Agricultural Marketing, agricultural equipment, fertilizer, seed, and plant protection chemical manufacturing companies will also participate.

The Agriculture Department also plays a significant role in organizing the International Trade Show. Through the Agriculture Department's communication and coordination, more than 20 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) will participate.

These include participation from various districts such as Aligarh, Sitapur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Mirzapur, Hardoi, Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh, Aligarh, Bahraich, Etawah, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Kanpur, Saharanpur and Gonda. Companies related to seeds, fertilizers and agricultural machinery will also participate in the exhibition being organized by the Agriculture Department.

A total of 61 stalls will be set up, including 20 stalls for FPOs, 40 stalls for agricultural inputs such as seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and machinery, and one government stall.

The Agriculture Department has also designated nodal officers for communication, coordination and supervision. Joint Director (Bureau/Planning) AK Singh will serve as the nodal officer for the overall arrangements. Additional Agriculture Director (Seeds and Farms) YP Singh has been designated as the nodal officer for coordination with seed-producing companies. In contrast, Joint Agriculture Director (Fertilizer) Harendra Kumar Mishra has been designated as the nodal officer for overseeing fertilizer companies.

Meanwhile, Additional Agriculture Director (Plant Protection) Dr. Ashutosh Kumar Mishra has been assigned as the nodal officer for agricultural protection chemicals. In contrast, Joint Agriculture Director (Engineering) Balram Verma has been assigned as the nodal officer for companies manufacturing agricultural equipment and drones.

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The Agriculture Department will also play an important role in organizing the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, to be held from September 25 to 29. The department has completed its preparations. Guests and visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Uttar Pradesh’s advanced agricultural culture and the state’s progress in the agriculture sector. FPOs, seed companies, fertilizer companies, agricultural mechanization companies, and others will also participate in the event.

Surya Pratap Shahi

Agriculture Minister, Uttar Pradesh