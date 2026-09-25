UP International Trade Show 2026 Brings 2,400+ Stalls, Global Buyers To Boost MSME Exports | File Photo

Greater Noida, September 25: State MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said, “The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show has emerged as a powerful platform for connecting the state’s entrepreneurs, artisans and handicraft workers with the global market. The participation of a large number of buyers and representatives from across the country and the world makes it clear that Uttar Pradesh is fully prepared to play a leading role in the building of New India.”

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, he said, “After the success of the previous three editions, UPITS is now being organised for the fourth time under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Due to the interest shown by buyers from India and abroad in the event, it has been given a more extensive and grand format this time.”

He informed, “More than 2,400 stalls related to defence, agriculture, industry, e-commerce, IT, education, infrastructure, medical services, banking, financial services, dairy, handloom, textiles, various authorities and GI products are major attractions at the event. Knowledge sessions on various subjects are also being organised during the event, covering topics such as e-commerce, healthcare, finance, FPOs, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, best management practices and pharma. B2B meetings with buyers from various countries are also being organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations. Through these activities, entrepreneurs of the state will have extensive opportunities to directly engage with global buyers regarding their products, explore new markets and take their products to the international level.”

More than 5 lakh footfall is expected at the event. At the same time, the participation of more than 600 buyers from over 90 countries will create new business opportunities for entrepreneurs of the state. He said, “The participation of exporters, young entrepreneurs, innovators, technical institutions, ODOP entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs associated with the food sector, women entrepreneurs and various government departments will provide global exposure to small enterprises of Uttar Pradesh.”

Policies for various sectors have been implemented by the state government with the objective of attracting capital investment in Uttar Pradesh and increasing employment opportunities. Through Nivesh Mitra, benefits under sector-specific policies are being made available online and transparently.

The progress made in the areas of the state’s GDP, per capita income, exports and employment generation for youth shows that Uttar Pradesh is continuously moving forward in the direction of economic development.

The MSME Minister stated, “More than 1 crore registered MSME units are operational in Uttar Pradesh, which is the highest in the country. More than 3 crore people have been provided employment in these units, and after the agriculture sector, the MSME sector is a major sector providing employment in the state.”

He added that through initiatives such as ODOP, Vishwakarma Shram Samman, Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan and PLEJ Park Yojana, loans, training, marketing and other necessary facilities are being provided to small entrepreneurs, artisans and handicraft workers of the state.

Under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, traditional artisans and handicraft workers are being provided training and advanced tool kits, giving them an opportunity to develop their skills in accordance with modern requirements. Under this scheme, more than 6 lakh artisans and handicraft workers have been benefited so far.

With the objective of providing better employment opportunities to artisans and youth, 14 new trades have been added to the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana this time, taking the total to 25 trades in which training and advanced tool kits will be provided. Along with this, the facility of collateral-free and interest-free loans is also being provided for establishing self-employment.