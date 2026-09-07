UP Govt To Train 450 Participants To Strengthen Meena Manch For Girls' Empowerment | X

Lucknow, September 07: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is giving institutional strength to programmes being implemented at the school level to provide girls with leadership, self-confidence and a safe environment along with education. Under this policy, a state-level training programme is being organised under the Special Project for Equity to make Meena Manch an effective medium for the empowerment of girls and development of their leadership capabilities.

According to Director General School Education Monika Rani, a Training of Trainers (TOT) and Master Trainer (MT) workshop for a total of 450 participants will be held in nine batches at SIET, Prayagraj, from September 09 to 24. The workshop will focus on capacity building of participants for strengthening Meena Manch, providing leadership capabilities, and effective implementation of provisions related to sexual exploitation.

According to the guidelines issued, the workshop for the first and second batches will be held on September 09 and 10, the third and fourth batches on September 11 and 12, the fifth and sixth batches on September 21 and 22, the seventh and eighth batches on September 16 and 17, and the workshop for the ninth batch will be held on September 23 and 24, 2026. Each batch will have 50 participants, and a total of 450 participants will be trained.

Participants from various districts of the state will participate in the workshop. The first batch will include six participants each from Badaun, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Faizabad and Farrukhabad. The second batch will include participants from Fatehpur, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur and Hamirpur. The third batch will include participants from Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat, while the fourth batch will include participants from Kasganj, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur, Lucknow and Maharajganj.

Similarly, the fifth batch will include participants from Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mau, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar, while the sixth batch will include participants from Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar and Shahjahanpur.

The seventh batch will include participants from Shamli, Siddharthnagar, Sitapur, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Sultanpur, Unnao and Varanasi, while the eighth batch will include participation from Agra, Aligarh, Auraiya, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Amroha, Azamgarh and Baghpat. The ninth batch will be organised on September 23 and 24, with participants from Bahraich, Balrampur, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Bhadohi and Bijnor.

The objective of the workshop is to prepare trained human resources by connecting Meena Manch with girls' empowerment, leadership capabilities and safety-related awareness. Participants receiving training as TOT and MT will play an important role in taking this capacity forward at the respective levels. This will strengthen efforts to increase the participation of girls in schools and provide them with leadership opportunities.

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"Yogi Government is committed to providing girls with leadership, self-confidence and a safe environment along with education. Meena Manch is an effective medium for the empowerment of girls and leadership development. The training of 450 participants will further strengthen this system."

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh