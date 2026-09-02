UP Govt Strengthens Transport Arrangements Ahead Of Janmashtami Rush In Mathura, Vrindavan & Govardhan | X

Lucknow, September 2: A large number of devotees are expected to throng major religious places including Mathura, Vrindavan and Govardhan on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. In view of this, Yogi government has started preparations to strengthen transport arrangements. In this regard, Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh has directed that robust transport arrangements be ensured on buses and at bus stations in view of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which will be celebrated on September 4.

On Janmashtami, a large number of devotees from across the country are expected to reach Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Vrindavan, land of his leelas and the major religious site of Govardhan. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh has directed officials to exercise necessary vigilance at major religious places including Mathura, Vrindavan and Govardhan on the occasion of Janmashtami from the perspective of law and order, security and transport arrangements. Along with the operation of buses, special monitoring should also be maintained at bus stations.

Managing Director of the Transport Corporation Prabhu N Singh has asked all Regional and Assistant Regional Managers to remain alert. Officials have been asked to exercise special vigilance at bus stations and major bus stands in their respective areas, as well as on buses operating on routes leading to religious places.

At the same time, they have been asked to effectively monitor and check suspicious persons and objects on buses and at bus stations. They have also been asked to immediately inform the local police and administration about any suspicious activity.