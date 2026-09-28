UP Govt Steps Up Drainage & Power Restoration Measures After Heavy Rainfall | File Photo

Lucknow, September 28: Following continuous excessive rainfall in the state, the Yogi government has expedited relief and monitoring operations to restore public amenities at the earliest and improve arrangements in view of the upcoming festivals. Senior officials of the Urban Development and Energy departments have been directed to take prompt action in the affected areas. Directions have been issued to ensure priority drainage in waterlogged areas and immediate cleaning and sanitisation after the water recedes, so as to prevent the possibility of communicable diseases. Directions have also been issued to make major roads and routes pothole-free.

At the meeting, Minister AK Sharma reviewed the arrangements being made in various urban areas for waterlogging, drainage, cleanliness and prevention of diseases.

He directed that sanitation and public amenities in urban areas be further improved in view of the upcoming festivals. Along with making major roads and routes pothole-free, he directed that special cleanliness arrangements be ensured around religious places.

Directions have also been issued to improve beautification, lighting arrangements and other civic amenities on major routes as required.

During the review of the Energy Department, Minister Sharma held a virtual meeting with senior officials of the government and all DISCOMs, as well as officials at the levels of Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineer, and obtained information on the status of power infrastructure affected by excessive rainfall and natural calamities.

He directed that additional machinery, equipment and manpower be deployed in the affected areas to restore power supply at the earliest.

The Minister stated, “Power supply is smooth in most parts of the state, but where supply has been affected due to waterlogging or other reasons, there should be no delay whatsoever in restoration. Continuous monitoring should be maintained at the field level and local conditions should be assessed. Repair work on damaged lines, transformers and other power infrastructure should be completed expeditiously so that consumers can get relief.”