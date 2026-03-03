UP Govt Sets Performance-Based Training Targets For Skill Development Providers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) has allocated sector-wise targets to training providers (ITPs). This action has been undertaken under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) scheme. The government’s objective is to implement skill development programmes in mission mode to provide industry-oriented, employment-focused training to youth.

An official memorandum issued by the Directorate of UPSDM clearly states that training providers must strictly comply with prescribed conditions and quality standards while achieving the assigned targets.

Targets have been allocated to training institutions based on their previous performance and order of application. For instance, Welspun Living Limited (Bareilly) has been assigned a target of 200 in the apparel sector; Imarticus Learning Private Limited (Jalaun) has been allotted 100 each in the healthcare and apparel sectors; and Skilled Tailoring Institute by Raymond (Lucknow) has been given a target of 50. This reflects the government’s emphasis on promoting sector-based training aligned with industry requirements.

The maximum training duration has been capped at 600 hours. In residential programmes, a minimum of eight hours of training per day will be mandatory. Portal-based verification prior to the commencement of training is compulsory.

Training providers must be affiliated with the relevant Sector Skill Council and deliver training as per the standard curriculum. Assessments will also be conducted through the respective Sector Skill Council. This framework is being viewed as a significant step toward ensuring training quality and strengthening outcome-based monitoring.

Attendance and related trainee details must be mandatorily recorded on the NSDC/SDMS portal. Financial assistance will be released only after due verification. It has also been clarified that any negligence or irregularity in training operations will invite action against the concerned training provider as per prescribed rules.

The state government continues to link skill development directly with employment generation. Through industry-aligned training, private sector participation, and digital monitoring systems, the skill ecosystem in the state is being strengthened. The memorandum further specifies that the assigned targets must be completed within the same financial year, failing which future allocations may be affected.