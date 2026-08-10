UP Govt Scholarship 2026-27: Applications Begin August 11, 22 Crore Students Benefited | Image: Canva

Lucknow: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is effectively implementing scholarship schemes to support the education of economically weaker students belonging to the Backward Classes. Under the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme of the Backward Class Welfare Department, the application process for the year 2026-27 will begin on August 11.

Students will be able to apply for scholarships from August 11 to August 25, 2026. Meanwhile, new students of the 2026-27 academic session can submit their applications from August 11 to September 21, 2026.

Students have been urged to apply within the stipulated time frame. Through this scheme, more than 22 crore students have received financial assistance over the past nine years. The scheme is helping children from economically weaker families continue their education and pursue higher studies.

The wide-ranging impact of the Yogi Government's scholarship scheme has been visible year after year. In 2025-26, more than 36 lakh students from the Backward Classes received financial assistance under the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes.

Under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for students of Classes 9 and 10, a total amount of Rs 219.64 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 8.88 lakh students.

During the same period, under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, financial assistance amounting to Rs 2,882.02 crore was provided to 27.86 lakh students, covering education from Intermediate level to higher education.

The primary objective of the scheme is to provide children from economically weaker families with opportunities to advance in the field of education. Under the scheme, benefits are provided to students whose parents or guardians have an annual income of Rs 2 lakh or less.

The scholarship helps students meet tuition fees, course-related expenses and other educational costs, enabling them to continue their studies. The government has emphasized making the scholarship distribution system more transparent and accountable.

Director, Backward Class Welfare, Umesh Pratap Singh, stated that the application process for 2026-27 is commencing from August 11. He appealed to eligible students to submit their online applications within the prescribed time limit.

He stated, "The scholarship distribution process has been made transparent and hassle-free, and after verification, the funds are transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible students."