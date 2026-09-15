UP Govt Plans Handloom Procurement For Hospitals To Boost Weaver Employment & Market Access | X

Lucknow, September 15: Yogi Government is taking an important initiative towards strengthening the handloom sector and providing weavers with a stable market for their products. Preparations are now underway to provide a large and assured market to the state’s weavers through the procurement of handloom products used in government hospitals, medical colleges and other medical institutions. This will not only meet the requirements of government institutions but also pave the way for regular employment and economic strengthening of weaver families.

On Tuesday, a review meeting regarding the procurement and supply arrangement of handloom products used in the Health Department was held under the chairmanship of Khadi and Village Industries, Silk, Handloom and Textiles Minister Rakesh Sachan in the conference hall of the Khadi and Village Industries Board, Tilak Marg, Dalibagh. During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the action plan to ensure the procurement and supply of handloom-made bed sheets and gauze bandages in government medical institutions in compliance with the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Minister Rakesh Sachan directed officials to finalize the supply arrangement at the earliest. The objective of the government is not merely to limit government procurement to the purchase of goods, but to use it as a means to provide weaver families with continuous employment, a stable market and economic strength. Increased procurement of products manufactured by local weavers in government institutions is expected to give fresh momentum to the weaving sector.

Under the proposed arrangement, the supply of bed sheets, pillow covers and gauze bandage cloth, as required, will be ensured to government hospitals, medical colleges and other medical institutions through the Uttar Pradesh State Handloom Corporation Limited. For this purpose, quality production will be undertaken through the state’s weavers and weavers’ cooperative societies.

The Minister directed that the products to be supplied to medical institutions should be of high quality and conform to the prescribed standards. He also directed that the proposal be finalized on a priority basis and that necessary guidelines be issued at the earliest. Principal Secretary, Handloom and Textiles, Anil Sagar, Special Secretary Sheshmani Pandey, Joint Commissioner P.C. Thakur, along with senior officials of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, were present at the meeting.