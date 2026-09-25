UP Govt Orders Surprise Inspections Of Ayushman Hospitals, Warns Action For Rule Violations | File Pic

Lucknow, September 25: The Yogi government has stepped up monitoring of hospitals impanelled under the Ayushman scheme to provide better and safer treatment to Ayushman cardholders. The government will now take strict action against hospitals that fail to comply with the scheme’s rules and prescribed standards. For this purpose, the State Health Agency (SACHIS) has constituted a four-member team. The team has also started conducting surprise inspections of hospitals impaneled under the scheme.

SACHIS CEO Archana Verma said that the Yogi government is continuously taking important steps to ensure that Ayushman beneficiaries receive quality benefits under the scheme. Accordingly, on the instructions of CM Yogi, the government is conducting surprise inspections to assess facilities at hospitals impanelled under the scheme.

She said that the four-member team conducted surprise inspections of hospitals associated with the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Lucknow. During the inspection, the team examined available infrastructure, human resources, staff behavior, cleanliness arrangements, and proper management and disposal of biomedical waste. During the inspection, the team also obtained information about the facilities provided to patients at the hospitals.

She said the team also inspected the cleanliness and infection-prevention arrangements followed in the operation theatres (OTs) and ICUs of the hospitals. The team checked whether cleanliness and safety arrangements were maintained at these places as per the prescribed rules. The team also checked information related to the Ayushman Bharat scheme during the inspection.

She added that the team also examined whether informational material about the scheme was displayed at the hospital and whether patients were given correct information about the facilities available to them under the scheme.

The SACHIS CEO said all hospitals associated with the Ayushman Bharat scheme must comply with the scheme's rules. This is among the Yogi government's priorities. Hospital administrations are responsible for treating beneficiaries well and providing a clean, safe environment.

She said that if any hospital is found during inspection to be failing to comply with the prescribed standards, action will be taken against it as per the rules. All hospitals associated with Ayushman have been directed to fully comply with the scheme's rules and prescribed standards. Hospitals have been asked to pay special attention to cleanliness, behavior towards patients, staff availability, biomedical waste disposal, arrangements in OTs and ICUs, and providing patients with information about the Ayushman scheme.