UP Govt Orders Cancellation Of 944 Hectares Land Allotted To Two Power Companies In Kanpur Dehat | X

Kanpur Dehat, August 26: Adopting a zero-tolerance policy against fraud and crime, the Yogi Government has issued final directions to cancel the allotment of 944 hectares of land allotted to two companies in Kanpur Dehat and have it recorded in favour of the Government.

In 2011, land was allotted in Bhognipur Tehsil to M/s Lanco Anpara Power Limited and M/s Himavat Power Private Limited in the name of setting up thermal power plants. Even after 15 years, the companies did not commence any work on the site and mortgaged the land to banks without permission. Following the Governor's approval, the Energy Department has issued directions to the District Magistrate of Kanpur Dehat that the names of both companies be removed from the Khatauni and the land be recorded in the name of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Energy Department.

The matter began on June 28, 2011, when an agreement was executed between the Energy Department and the two companies. M/s Lanco Anpara Power Limited was allotted a total of 375.378 hectares of land in villages Kripalpur, Chaparghata, Rasoolpur Bhuranda and Bhartauli of Bhognipur Tehsil, comprising 90.3260 hectares of lease land and 285.0524 hectares of acquired private land. Similarly, M/s Himavat Power Private Limited was provided a total of 568.651 hectares of land in villages Amilia, Sihari, Kachhgaon and Chaparghata, comprising 217.813 hectares of lease land and 350.838 hectares of acquired private land.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies were required to complete construction of the power project within three years of obtaining possession of the land. However, even after a period far exceeding three years had elapsed, the companies have not commenced construction of the power project to date. In this manner, both companies directly violated the first and most significant condition of the agreement.

Subsequently, investigation revealed another major act of fraud. The agreement clearly stipulated that the companies could neither sell, lease, nor mortgage the land without the permission of the State Government. Despite this, M/s Himavat Power mortgaged the land to IDBI Bank without obtaining any permission. Likewise, M/s Lanco Anpara Power mortgaged the land to Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank without informing the Government. The companies neither sent any communication to the Energy Department in this regard nor obtained any permission from the Government, causing substantial financial loss to the State Government.

Upon violation of the conditions, the Government adopted a strict stance and, under Clause 4(6) of the agreement, issued show-cause notices to both companies on May 25, 2026, directing them to submit a response within 15 days. These notices were sent to the registered addresses and email addresses of the companies and were duly received by them. Despite this, even after the stipulated period had expired, no clarification or response was provided by the companies. This made it clear that the companies had no explanation for the violation of the conditions.

As the companies deliberately failed to undertake the work, caused financial loss to the Government, and did not respond to the notices, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal issued the final order on August 25, 2026. The order, issued with the approval of the Governor, directed that the entire 944.029 hectares of land be revested in the Energy Department. At the same time, a copy of the order was sent to the District Magistrate of Kanpur Dehat with instructions to ensure immediate action, in accordance with rules, for recording the entire land in the name of the Energy Department and the State Government in the revenue records (Khatauni).