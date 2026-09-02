UP Govt Launches Outsource Service Corporation, Announces ₹40 Lakh Accident Cover For Outsourced Workers | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 2: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday gave a major gift to outsourced personnel in Uttar Pradesh. Along with launching the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation to hear and resolve all problems related to these personnel, the CM also launched the UPCOS portal and website and unveiled its logo. On the occasion, he handed over cheques for increased Remuneration to outsourced personnel and also provided accident insurance cover of up to ₹40 lakh. The Chief Minister said, "With the formation of the Corporation, not only more than 3.5 lakh outsourced personnel, but 17-20 lakh people, including their family members, will benefit from it."

In his address, the Chief Minister credited Uttar Pradesh's development journey over the past nine and a half years to urban local body personnel, pump operators, personnel in secretariats and hospitals, and permanent, contractual, and outsourced personnel associated with the governance system. He said, "It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that every person receives respect in accordance with their dignity. Through the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation, our government is making an effort to establish this dignity and pride."

The Chief Minister stated, "The earlier system was divided into 3 camps. On one side were the personnel, on the other the agency, and on the third side was the government department. Employees would approach different doors with their problems, but there was no hearing. There was no guarantee regarding salary, social security, or service-related security. At that time, these personnel would ask, " Who would listen to my pain, and who would care for my family? We believe that the relationship between the government and an employee cannot be limited to salary and work. It is a relationship of trust and responsibility."

He further added, "An employee's life should not be spent going around in circles between paperwork and offices. They should feel that the record of their good work and their rights are being protected. They are not alone, and there is also a mechanism to hear their problems. Timely salary, provident fund, insurance rights and Remuneration commensurate with hard work are the rights of every employee, and the government has ensured all of this."

The CM said, "When employees were asked about their Remuneration, some would say ₹8,000, while others would say ₹11,000. Even those who reported ₹9,000 were receiving only ₹6,000. We believe that economic discrimination must also be eliminated to eliminate social discrimination. Giving a person proper Remuneration for their hard work is itself respect for labor. They should be guaranteed social security, and should also receive insurance cover in case of an incident or accident. Considering sensitivity as the first condition of good governance, our government constituted the Outsource Service Corporation."

He added, "Through this, every employee will receive an institutionally secure future. After this system comes into effect, rights will not depend on any individual's favor, but will be earned through hard work. There will be no place for intermediaries in the system. All information will be available on the portal. The employee is no longer alone; the Corporation will stand with them."

The Chief Minister said that when a person receives their rights on time, the benefit does not accrue to one individual alone. A child's education, a mother's medicines and a daughter's future are secured. The family gains the assurance that hard work will not go to waste. Through the Corporation, the government wants to provide security cover to 20 lakh people. We'll connect government departments, outsourced agencies, and employees through a modern, transparent, technology-based system. Workforce requirements can be assessed, vacancies can be forecast, and human resource planning can be undertaken.

He stated, "In accordance with the reservation policies of the state government, the recruitment process will be online and transparent, based on qualification and merit. Digital monitoring of recruitment, posting, attendance, Remuneration, gratuity, insurance and service benefits will also be carried out. Employees will now be able to view their service details, account, attendance, payments and deductions in one place. They will also be able to register complaints here and get them resolved on time. The Remuneration of every employee will also be ensured according to their category and educational qualification."

The Chief Minister said, "Remuneration will be credited directly to bank accounts between the 1st and 5th. EPF and ESI contributions will also be deposited regularly. The government will pay the service charge to the outsourced agency, and it will not be allowed to deduct any amount from the employee's salary. A company will not be able to remove an outsourced employee. It must first inform the government, after which an inquiry will be conducted. If the company's report is found to be incorrect, the employee will not be subjected to harassment."

He stated, "We will provide the ESI contribution money for free treatment at ESI hospitals. If a particular treatment facility is not available there, it will be linked with Ayushman Bharat. Through this, outsourced personnel and their families will also receive health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh. All statutory service benefits, including maternity leave, will also be ensured."

The CM also mentioned the MoU between the Outsource Service Corporation and SBI. He said, "Remuneration will be credited directly to the bank and, in case of an incident, accident or disaster, the family will receive accident insurance cover of ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh as per the prescribed category. In case of a fire incident, ₹10 lakh will be provided; ₹5 lakh for emergency medicines; ₹10 lakh for air ambulance facilities in an emergency; up to ₹8 lakh for a son's education; and up to ₹10 lakh for a daughter's education.

He also mentioned that, for the marriage of two daughters, ₹8-10 lakh will be provided. At the same time, in the event of an employee's death, the bank will immediately make ₹50,000 available to the family through the Corporation. A bank account will be opened with zero balance, through which special facilities will be made available to four family members. The Corporation, which will transform outsourced employees into an organized, skilled, secure and dignified workforce, is now being launched.

The CM alleged that governments before 2017 considered outsourced employees a burden. At that time, most of the companies they had engaged were owned by relatives of people in power, who exploited employees in the name of recruitment, uniforms and other work. The BJP government has considered employees not a burden, but an asset in the form of human resources.

The CM said, "In the era of Artificial Intelligence, automation and the new economy, the nature of work is changing, but the dignity of human labor will never change. The more technology advances, the more human governance will have to become. In nine and a half years, the double-engine government has freed the state from fear and anarchy while also promoting a new work culture with transparency. The person standing at the margins of the system has been brought into the mainstream."

He further informed, "Farmers, youth, women, artisans, street vendors, hardworking citizens, entrepreneurs associated with micro, small and medium enterprises, young people launching startups, government employees and outsourced employees are all playing a strong role in the economy of Uttar Pradesh."

CM Yogi said that the government has given farmers access to markets. It has connected them with technology, irrigation, insurance and direct payments. Our thinking is that a farmer should not only engage in farming, but should also become a strong entrepreneur in the agricultural economy. Before 2017, artisans were disappointed. Because of the inaction of previous governments, businesses carried forward through generations were ruined. Our government implemented the One District One Product scheme and provided it with technology and markets. Today, artisans are an important part of Uttar Pradesh's economy.

The CM added, "Earlier, small entrepreneurs used to make rounds of government departments. We created a system for MSMEs to start industries first and obtain NOCs within 1,000 days. Today, more than 3.15 crore people are working in 96 lakh MSME units. We created a single-window system. Uttar Pradesh is now moving ahead. We have not only provided security, but have also taken steps towards making the state economically prosperous."

Referring to milk producer groups with a large number of women members, the CM said that they are successfully operating in districts including Jhansi, Agra, Lucknow, Kashi and Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli and others. 4 lakh sisters have joined these groups and are telling a story of self-reliance. Around 1 crore women in the state, associated with self-help groups, are driving the state's progress.

The Chief Minister informed, "Before 2017, whenever recruitment was announced, young people had to face several challenges, including paper leaks. We made necessary changes in all commissions and boards of the Uttar Pradesh government. We ensured that anyone who plays with the future of the youth will be sent to jail and their property will be seized. In the next 6 months, one lakh new youth will get government jobs. A total of 2.25 lakh recruitments have been made in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Before 2017, there were 10,000 women personnel in the Uttar Pradesh Police."

He added, " Now there are 44,000, and after the new recruitment, another 11,000-12,000 will be recruited. Investment proposals worth ₹50 lakh crore have been received in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, there were only 14,000 large industries, and now this number is set to reach 35,000. Before 2017, there were 120 startups, while today there are more than 24,000.”

The CM said, "We are preparing the youth as a market-industry-ready workforce by connecting them with skills, innovation and technology. Training is being provided in AI, robotics, the Internet of Things and 3-D printing. There is a university in every division of Uttar Pradesh. Now, there is no provision for separate arrangements made for the ‘Rampur Syndicate’ and others for establishing a university. Before 2017, the ‘Saifai-Rampur Syndicate’ used to suck the blood out of the system. Exploitation took place through agencies. The third syndicate will now also be targeted through the Outsource Corporation.”

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several dignitaries, were present.