UP Govt Integrates GPS, QR Codes And OTP Verification Into Take-Home Ration System For 15.6 Million Beneficiaries | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow, August 10: In Uttar Pradesh, the system for delivering nutrition to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers is no longer limited to ration distribution. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Take-Home Ration system has been integrated with technology to strengthen supply-chain monitoring and transparency in distribution. Reaching around 15.6 million beneficiaries, the system incorporates digital measures such as GPS tracking, QR codes and OTP-based verification.

The objective of this system is to ensure that nutritional supplies reach the actual beneficiaries safely and in accordance with the prescribed process, from the production unit to the end recipient.

Vehicles are monitored through GPS during transportation, making it possible to track the movement of vehicles involved in the supply process.

At the same time, QR codes affixed to the packets digitally link the identification of the material and distribution-related information to the process.

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OTP-based verification has also been introduced when nutritional supplies are provided to beneficiaries. This helps ensure that the material reaches only the designated beneficiary.

The creation of digital records throughout the process has also made it easier for monitoring officials to track the system. The government has developed different nutritional products under the Take-Home Ration programme according to age groups and specific needs.

Supplementary nutrition is being provided as per requirements to children aged six months to six years, pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

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According to the Bal Vikas Evam Pushtahar Vibhag, accountability is a key aspect of using technology in the nutrition system. With digital monitoring at different stages of production, transportation and distribution, it has become easier than before to identify irregularities occurring at any stage of the system. This has also strengthened departmental monitoring.

The Yogi Government has increased the use of technology in the system by linking nutrition with health and good governance. The government’s focus is not merely on reaching as many beneficiaries as possible, but also on ensuring that nutritional supplies reach the right person on time and with the prescribed quality.