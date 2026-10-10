UP Govt Employees To Get ₹1 Crore Accident Cover, ₹30 Lakh Health Insurance At ₹7 Daily Premium Under Axis Bank MoU | File Pic

Lucknow: Yogi government has taken an important initiative to strengthen the welfare of state government employees and enhance the social and financial security of their families.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Secretariat Administration Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Axis Bank. Under the agreement, state government employees will be provided with specially designed salary accounts along with several additional protection and welfare benefits.

Under the MoU, eligible state government employees will receive personal accident insurance cover of up to ₹1 crore.

This will provide financial security to employees and their families in unforeseen circumstances. In addition, employees will be entitled to an additional health insurance cover of up to Rs. 30 lakh, with a nominal premium of just Rs. 7 per day. This will offer additional financial protection to employees and their families against expenses arising from serious illnesses or unforeseen medical emergencies.

The arrangement also provides for additional assistance of up to Rs. 8 lakh for the education of dependent children. In addition, employees will receive term life insurance cover of Rs. 10 lakh.

Under the MoU, employees will be provided with special salary accounts offering a range of banking facilities, along with additional security and welfare benefits.