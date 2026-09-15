UP Govt Directs Urban Bodies To Strengthen Drainage Systems, Prevent Rainwater Logging | X

Lucknow, September 15: To provide relief to the public from waterlogging during rains in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has directed urban local bodies to remain on alert. Urban Development and Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma has directed regular monitoring of drainage arrangements in all urban areas of the state and ensuring necessary arrangements in advance in sensitive areas. He made it clear that negligence at any level in public-interest works will not be tolerated.

Minister A.K. Sharma instructed officials to regularly monitor drainage arrangements in all urban local bodies across the state, including Varanasi. Officials should identify each sensitive area and review the condition of drains, sewer lines, and pumping stations in advance. Wherever any deficiency is found in drainage arrangements, officials should take immediate corrective action. Officials should keep all necessary preparations complete in advance in areas likely to face waterlogging.

The Urban Development Minister made it clear that the government is providing officials with adequate resources and directions. "In such a situation, negligence in the implementation of works or ignoring the directions of senior officials will not be accepted. If negligence is found at any level, accountability of the concerned official will be fixed and strict action will be taken," he stated. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state government is committed to providing better, convenient and safe urban facilities to citizens.

A.K. Sharma stated, "In a religiously and culturally important city like Varanasi, improving drainage, sewer and sanitation arrangements is a priority of the government. Along with an immediate solution to waterlogging, an effective action plan is also being worked upon for its permanent resolution. The Yogi government prioritizes providing relief to the public and a safe environment. Action taken in Varanasi sends the message of accountability that government will not hesitate to take strict steps against those who compromise on responsibility in works related to public interest."