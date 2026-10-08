UP Govt Approves ₹5.62 Crore Day Care Centre For Children With Disabilities In Chitrakoot, Releases ₹3 Crore | File Pic

Lucknow, October 8: The Yogi government has taken another significant step towards the welfare, development and accessible rehabilitation of persons with disabilities. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of the state government has granted administrative and financial approval for the construction of a Childhood Day Care Centre building in Chitrakoot district. The total cost of the project has been fixed at Rs 5 crore 62 lakh and 82 thousand, against which the first instalment of Rs 3 crore has been released in the financial year 2026-27 to initiate the construction work.

The Yogi government has been consistently implementing schemes aimed at providing better facilities to persons with disabilities and integrating them into the mainstream of society.

The establishment of the Childhood Day Care Centre in Chitrakoot is another important step in this direction. The centre is expected to provide improved infrastructure for the welfare, development, care and accessible rehabilitation of children with disabilities.

Based on the recommendation of the evaluation committee, the total project cost for construction of the centre has been fixed at Rs 562.82 lakh, or more than Rs 5.62 crore. As per the approval issued by the government, construction work will commence only after obtaining technical approval from the competent authority.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the executing agency will be responsible for ensuring complete compliance with the prescribed quality standards, norms and specifications during construction.

The government has also made it mandatory to obtain all requisite statutory no-objection certificates and environmental clearances before commencement of the construction work. This will help ensure that the project is completed in accordance with the prescribed rules and standards.

In this regard, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has issued an official approval letter to the Director, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Uttar Pradesh. The government has also clarified that the approved funds will be drawn and utilised in instalments, as required, and strictly in accordance with the prescribed financial rules.