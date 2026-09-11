UP Govt Approves ₹328.42 Lakh Bachpan Day Care Center In Mirzapur For Children With Disabilities | 'यूपी राइज: संवाद, संकल्प, सफलता' कार्यक्रम का भव्य आयोजन,युवाओं ने पेश किए शानदार स्टार्टअप आइडिया।

Lucknow, September 11: Yogi government is continuously taking effective steps for the welfare, development and accessible rehabilitation of persons with disabilities. In this vein, the government has granted administrative and financial approval for the construction of a 'Bachpan Day Care Center' in Mirzapur district. The first installment of Rs. 2 crore has been released in the financial year 2026-27 for the construction of this center, which will be built at a total cost of Rs. 328.42 lakh.

'Bachpan Day Care Center' will help strengthen facilities for the better welfare and rehabilitation of children with disabilities. Yogi government’s focus is not limited to providing assistance to persons with disabilities, but also on socially empowering them and making them self-reliant by providing better facilities. 'Bachpan Day Care Centers' are being operated in 18 divisional districts of the state for the pre-school readiness of hearing-impaired, mentally challenged and visually impaired children aged 3 to 7 years.

Government has clarified that construction work will begin only after obtaining technical approval from the competent level. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the executing agency will be responsible for ensuring quality in accordance with the prescribed standards and specifications during construction. In addition, obtaining the necessary statutory clearances and environmental clearance before commencing construction will also be mandatory.

Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has issued an official approval letter in this regard to the Director, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. The approved amount will be drawn and spent in installments as required, in accordance with the prescribed financial rules.