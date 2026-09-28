UP Govt Approves ₹193 Lakh For Learning Corners In 966 PM SHRI Schools | X

Lucknow, September 28: Yogi government has taken an important step toward making early education for young children more interesting, activity-based, and child-centric. Under the PM SHRI scheme, Learning Corners will be developed in co-located Anganwadi Centers/Bal Vatikas located in 966 PM SHRI schools during 2026-27. Government has approved ₹193 lakh for this purpose. ₹20,000 will be provided for each selected school.

Reading Corners, Block Corners, Performance Corners and Art Corners will be developed at these centers according to the age and learning needs of children. With the establishment of Learning Corners in 966 PM SHRI schools, Bal Vatikas will create an environment where books, toys, art, acting and activities become mediums of learning. This initiative by Yogi government is an important step toward making early childhood education more vibrant, experiential and aligned with children’s natural curiosity.

In line with the spirit of National Education Policy-2020, emphasis is being laid on connecting children with activity-based learning during early childhood. As per the government’s instructions, all four Learning Corners will support children's social and emotional development, cognitive development, physical development and fine motor development. Learning Corners prepared for children aged 3-5 will include age-appropriate materials for Reading, Block, Performance and Art activities.

The Reading Corner will include materials such as a Hindi alphabet mat, pictorial storybooks, an open book shelf, picture and number charts, and a clipboard for writing and drawing. The objective is to promote children’s vocabulary, listening skills and early literacy-related abilities. The Block Corner will have materials such as large foam blocks, wooden blocks, shape sorters, picture puzzles, alphabet and number blocks, stacking toys and lacing boards. These will promote the development of abilities such as shape recognition, problem-solving, spatial understanding, early literacy and numeracy.

The Performance Corner will include materials for various role-based activities. These will include dress-up costumes, finger-stick puppets, kitchen play sets, soft dolls, emotion masks, small drums, hats and scarves, and toy telephones. The objective is to promote imaginative role-playing, storytelling, dialogue, social participation and emotional development. The Art Corner will provide materials such as non-toxic finger paints, crayons, child-safe glue sticks, art sheets and coloured paper. Through these, children will get opportunities to develop creative expression and fine motor skills.

The materials for Learning Corners have been prescribed by age group. Separate materials will be provided for children aged 3-5 years and 5-6 years so that activities can be conducted according to their age and developmental needs. For children aged 5-6 years, materials such as early readers and bilingual books have been provided in the Reading Corner, keeping early reading skills in mind.

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“Learning Corners will provide a new platform for children’s curiosity to learn.”

“The more natural and enjoyable learning is for children in Bal Vatika, the stronger their foundation will be. With Learning Corners being developed in 966 PM SHRI schools, young children will get opportunities to learn through reading, play, art, acting and activities. Our effort is to enable children to learn with their natural curiosity and ensure that their abilities receive the right direction during the early years.”

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education

Quote:

“Children’s learning abilities will be enhanced through an activity-based environment.”

“Age-appropriate materials will be provided in the Learning Corners so that children get learning opportunities according to their developmental needs. Along with ensuring the effective use of Reading, Block, Performance and Art Corners, regular monitoring of the availability and quality of materials will also be ensured.”

Monika Rani, Director General, School Education