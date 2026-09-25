UP Govt 0₹403 Crore To Develop 4,030 Ambedkar Statue Sites Across 403 Constituencies | X

Lucknow, September 25: Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has taken a major step toward preserving and developing public sites associated with social harmony and the honor of great national icons. Under the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue Site Development Scheme, Ambedkar statue sites across all 403 Assembly Constituencies of the state will be developed and beautified. In the first phase of the scheme, 10 statue sites in each of the 403 Assembly Constituencies, a total of 4,030 sites, will be developed. The government has allocated Rs 403 crore and placed the funds at the disposal of District Magistrates for implementation.

The scheme aims to provide a safe, protected, and dignified environment for statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other great personalities installed in public places. According to government documents, many such statues lack essential facilities such as roofs and boundary walls, making them vulnerable to weather conditions, encroachment, and neglect. Along with preserving these statue sites, the scheme will also beautify the surrounding areas.

Under the scheme, a provision of Rs 40,300 lakh, equivalent to Rs 403 crore, was made for the financial year 2026-27. According to a government communication issued in September 2026, the government released the funds and made them available to the Director, Social Welfare, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, on September 22, 2026, the Directorate allocated Rs 403 crore to District Magistrates for development of 4,030 statue sites established across 403 Assembly Constituencies of the state. This translates into an average allocation of approximately Rs 10 lakh per statue site. However, the Government Order has fixed the maximum development cost at Rs 40 lakh per statue site, and actual expenditure will be assessed based on each location's requirements.

Under the scheme, works such as installing railing-equipped steel staircases, constructing roofs over statues, building boundary walls, finishing work, and greenery and lighting arrangements will The scheme will also develop ae undertaken. The scheme will also develop a clean, organized, and dignified environment around the sites.

In addition, an information board measuring 3×2.5 feet displaying the name of the statue and a brief history will be installed at each site, subject to approval by the District Magistrate. Another objective of the scheme is to strengthen respect and pride among citizens, particularly the younger generation, for Dr. Ambedkar and other great national personalities. According to the government, the initiative will ensure long-term preservation of statues with historical and cultural significance while transforming statue sites into better public spaces.

The scheme also provides for installing new marble statues in place of old or damaged statues at public sites. Thus, the initiative is not limited to beautification alone but also includes preserving and replacing statues wherever necessary.

To ensure effective implementation of the scheme and coordination among departments, the Chief Minister has constituted a State-Level Steering Committee. The committee includes ministers and senior officials from departments such as Justice, Culture, Tourism, Finance, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development and Social Welfare.

In addition, the Chief Secretary has formed an Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee. This arrangement ensures coordination among departments and regular monitoring of the scheme's implementation.

Under the scheme, applications for development work may be submitted to the Block Development Officer, District Social Welfare Officer or District Magistrate. Estimates related to site development will be prepared through an implementing agency identified by the District Magistrate. All construction and beautification works will be carried out in accordance with prescribed engineering and safety standards.

The scheme may be implemented through the concerned department, urban local bodies, district panchayats, area panchayats or gram panchayats. After completion of the work, public representatives will inaugurate the statue sites.

The government has also laid down a timeline for speedy implementation of the scheme. Separate deadlines have been fixed for receiving proposals and applications, site inspections, preparing estimates, and completing tender-related procedures. The project has been targeted for completion by December 31, 2026. After funds were allocated to districts in September, the process of selecting implementing agencies, obtaining administrative and financial approvals, and executing construction and beautification works is now set to move forward at the district level.

The broader objective of Yogi Government's initiative extends beyond construction and beautification. Government documents clearly state that statues of great social reformers and cultural icons are important symbols of the country's historical, cultural, and social heritage. They serve as a medium for preserving public memory, promoting social values and expressing respect towards national and local contributors.

With this vision, the state is initiating statewide work under the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue Site Development Scheme to give statue sites a safe, clean, organized, and dignified appearance. The allocation of Rs 403 crore to develop 4,030 statue sites across 403 Assembly Constituencies, and the target of completing the work by December, underline the scale and significance of the scheme.