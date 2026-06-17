UP Government Unveils 18-Point Plan To Strengthen Girls’ Education In KGBVs With Focus On Safety And Digital Learning

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, June 17: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking concrete steps to strengthen girls' education and equip Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) with modern facilities.

In this regard, during a recent departmental review meeting, instructions were issued for time-bound action on 18 important points related to students' safety, quality education, digital learning, hostel operations, sports activities, scholarship payments and basic infrastructure. The Yogi government aims to provide every girl student with a safe, well-equipped and quality educational environment.

The Yogi government is not limiting girls' education to classroom learning alone. It is promoting holistic development by linking education with safety, health, digital literacy, sports, hostel facilities and life skills. The directions issued, covering safety, education, scholarships, smart learning, hostels and sports facilities, clearly indicate the government's commitment to developing Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas as strong centres of women empowerment.

This initiative is expected to play an important role in connecting thousands of girls across the state with quality education, a safe environment and new opportunities for a self-reliant future.

Focus on safety, attendance and basic facilities

In view of the severe heatwave, instructions have been issued to ensure the availability of coolers, fans, exhaust fans and generators in all schools. Schools have also been directed to complete food supply-related procedures within a week and ensure the availability of essential materials.

Emphasis has also been placed on ensuring 100 per cent attendance of students and staff and providing summer vacation homework to students.

The Yogi government has directed officials to complete approved activities such as submission of the June progress report, furniture procurement, installation of roti-making machines, washing machines, solar geysers, folk music instruments and open gyms within the stipulated timeline. Districts where staff renewal processes are pending have also been instructed to complete them within a week.

Push for digital learning and scholarship delivery

To promote digital platform-based learning, schools have been directed to ensure the availability of computers, broadband connectivity and unlimited data.

Under the scholarship scheme, details of students from previous and current batches, payment status and bank account seeding will be reviewed, and time-bound action will be taken to ensure that eligible students receive benefits without any obstacles.

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Hostel expansion and sports infrastructure to be strengthened

Instructions have been issued for the verification of under-construction hostels, additional dormitories, computer labs and toilet blocks, along with the early issuance of utilisation certificates.

Projects with more than 90 per cent construction completed have been directed to be handed over and made operational at the earliest.

Additionally, districts showing slow progress under the KGBV sports programme have been instructed to accelerate activities and connect identified girl students with sports training centres by July 3.