UP Floods: Gandak River Crosses Danger Level In Kushinagar, 32 Villages Affected As Relief Operations Intensify | X

Lucknow/Kushinagar, September 30: The Yogi government has kept the administration fully active amid the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh. Following a continuous rise in the Gandak River's water level in Kushinagar, Relief Commissioner Dr. Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod has directed the district administration to intensify relief and rescue operations in affected areas. The administration has prioritized shifting affected people to safe locations while ensuring timely access to food, ration, and medical facilities.

According to the Relief Commissioner's Office, the Gandak River's water level was recorded at 96.48 meters at 8 am on September 29, 0.48 meters above the danger level of 96 meters. Due to the release of a large quantity of water from the Valmiki Nagar Barrage, 18 villages in Khadda tehsil and 14 villages in Tamkuhiraj tehsil have been affected.

As part of relief operations, officials are taking steps to shift people from affected villages to safe locations. The administration has established 10 flood outposts and 16 relief camps in the flood-affected areas. Through these arrangements, officials are continuously monitoring the needs of affected families.

Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and PAC flood relief personnel have been deployed for rescue operations. Boats have also been arranged at the local level. According to the report, a 66-member team of local divers is also active in relief and rescue operations.

To ensure affected people do not face difficulty getting food, 13 community kitchens have been established in Khadda tehsil and three in Tamkuhiraj tehsil. These kitchens provide regular meals to affected families.

In addition, the administration has distributed 13,030 lunch packets and 2,100 ration kits so far. The administration is continuously monitoring the availability and distribution of relief materials.

Two medical teams have been deployed to provide health facilities in the flood-affected areas. The administration has directed that affected families receive necessary medical assistance.

At the same time, the police, health, animal husbandry, power supply and other concerned departments have also been kept active in relief and rescue operations. The administration is continuously monitoring the flood situation, and relief and rescue operations are being further intensified as required.

Under the Yogi government's disaster management arrangements, special emphasis is being laid on providing immediate assistance to affected people.