UP Fisheries Sector Receives ₹600.20 Crore Investment Proposals At International Trade Show-2026 | X

Noida, September 29: Fisheries Department received investment proposals worth Rs. 600.20 crore at Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (ITS-2026). These proposals include Rs. 509.20 crore in the cold chain sector, Rs. 51 crore in the feed mill sector, Rs. 13.80 crore in the fisheries sector, Rs. 6.20 crore in the hatchery and seed production sector and Rs. 20 crore in the value addition and export sector.

At the International Trade Show-2026, various prominent investors and entrepreneurs presented investment proposals, including Fish White, BVG India Private Limited, Bengaluru, and PVR Aqua, White Fish Varanasi. Investors expressed interest in working in Uttar Pradesh in fish production, the availability of quality fish seed, modern hatcheries, feed production, cold chain, and value-added fish products.

Fisheries Department Director General Dhanalakshmi K. said the department provided investors with information on investment opportunities in the state's fisheries sector, departmental schemes, and the procedures required to implement projects. The department’s objective is to increase fish production and productivity through private investment, ensure the availability of quality fish seed, develop modern fisheries infrastructure and promote value addition, processing and marketing of fish products.

She stated that the Fisheries Department's exhibition/stall at the trade show remained a major attraction for investors, entrepreneurs, students, and fish farmers. Through the exhibition, the Department provided information on investment opportunities, modern technologies, production, processing, cold chain, hatcheries, quality fish seed production, and value addition opportunities available in fisheries and related ancillary sectors in the state.

During the trade show, various investors and entrepreneurs interacted with Fisheries Department officials and held detailed discussions on investment possibilities in the state's fisheries sector. During these discussions, investors shared information about their proposed projects, potential investments, technical requirements, and potential project areas. As a result, the state received investment proposals totaling Rs 600.20 crore across various sub-sectors of the fisheries sector.