UP Farmers To Get Up To ₹30,000 Per Hectare For Crop Loss As Govt Revises Disaster Relief | File Pic

Lucknow: The UP government has doubled financial assistance for families who lose members in natural disasters, raising compensation from `4 lakh to `8 lakh. The Yogi Adityanath government has also increased compensation for crop damage, livestock losses and damaged houses under revised State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund guidelines.

The revised norms will remain effective from financial year 2026-27 to 2030-31. More than 10 lakh farmers across the state are expected to benefit from the enhanced assistance.

According to the Relief Department, between April 1 and November 4, 2026, crops spread across approximately 52.14 lakh hectares belonging to 10,02,684 farmers were affected by natural disasters. The Relief Commissioner has sought detailed damage reports from district magistrates to ensure timely compensation. For farmers cultivating irrigated land, compensation has been increased from `17,000 to `22,000 per hectare. In rain-fed areas, assistance has risen from `8,500 to `11,000 per hectare. Compensation for perennial crops and agroforestry has increased from `22,500 to `30,000 per hectare. Assistance for removing deposited silt from agricultural land has also been raised from `18,000 to `23,000 per hectare. Compensation for land damaged by landslides and avalanches has increased from `47,000 to `60,000.

The government has increased compensation for the death of large livestock, including cows and buffaloes, from `40,000 to `50,000. Assistance for small animals such as goats, sheep and pigs has risen from `4,000 to `5,500. Compensation for horses and mules has increased from `20,000 to `25,400. Poultry farmers will now receive `130 per bird, compared with the earlier `100.